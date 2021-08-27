Zac Brown Band Detail New Album ‘The Comeback’

Zac Brown Band have announced plans for a new album due this fall. Titled The Comeback, the group’s upcoming full-length studio project will be released October 15th via Warner Music Nashville and Brown’s Home Grown Music.

The 15-track release includes the band’s current single “Same Boat,” which came out in June and urges people to embrace coexistence. Brown had a hand in writing every song on The Comeback, working with frequent collaborators like Ben Simonetti and Wyatt Durrette as well as Luke Combs, Jonathan Singleton, and the Cadillac Three’s Neil Mason. Singer-guitarist Marcus King appears on the previously released song “Stubborn Pride,” and jazz-soul vocalist Gregory Porter guests on “Closer to Heaven.”

“The Comeback celebrates our collective resilience as a community,” said Brown in a statement. “This music is about standing together and rediscovering our roots and what makes us human.”

As a preview of the album, Zac Brown Band released the new song “Slow Burn” on Friday. Penned by Brown with Simonetti and hit country songwriter Ben Hayslip, it’s a spacious country-rock anthem that connects mixes peak-era Kings of Leon grandeur, the Beatles’ baroque guitar lines, and the potent nostalgia for young love found on contemporary country radio. “Sometimes a memory like that is a slow burn/Same sky full of stars still shining no matter how the world turns.”

The Comeback also shares its name with the band’s current tour, its first headlining trek since live music shut down in spring 2020. Brown’s outfit was hard hit in 2020 and he candidly discussed having to let go of his crew in a tearful Instagram video.

Up ahead, Zac Brown Band are set to play Noblesville, Illinois, on August 27th; Tinley Park, Illinois, on August 28th; and Cincinnati on August 29th. Dates run through October and include an October 17th performance at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

The Comeback track listing: