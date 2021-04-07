Zac Brown Band to Play Greatest Hits During Livestream Concert

Zac Brown will assemble his full Zac Brown Band for the group’s first livestream concert. Set for Saturday, May 8th, the eclectic country music band will perform at Southern Ground Studio in Nashville and touch on songs from throughout their career. A press release says fans can expect the group’s “greatest hits from the past two decades.”

“It’s been a long time since we took the stage, and we think it’s about time we bring family and friends together from our very own Southern Ground Studio in Nashville for the first time ever,” Brown said in a statement. He also promised a Q&A session after the performance and teased a special announcement.

Presented in partnership with Sessions Live, the concert begins at 9 p.m. on May 8th, with tickets starting at $19.99. VIP options include virtual meet-and-greets with Brown and signed vinyl copies of the group’s 2012 album Uncaged. Viewers can also make donations to the singer-songwriter’s Camp Southern Ground nonprofit, a retreat in Fayetteville, Georgia, for kids and veterans.

Zac Brown Band released their latest album, The Owl, in 2019. In February, they debuted the tearjerking new father-daughter song “The Man Who Loves You the Most,” their first new music since The Owl.