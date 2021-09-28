Zac Brown Tests Positive for Covid-19, Cancels Tour Dates

Zac Brown Band’s 2021 headlining Comeback Tour is temporarily on hold. The group has canceled four of its upcoming dates after Brown tested positive for Covid-19.

Brown made the announcement on the group’s social media on Tuesday, noting that he’d become infected “despite taking precautions.” The tour has been underway since early August. Last Wednesday, Brown performed at the opening of Justin Timberlake’s new Nashville restaurant and bar the Twelve Thirty Club alongside Eric Church and Morgan Wallen.

“I am deeply disappointed this has happened, as touring is our life and performing live for our fans is the best part of our job,” he wrote. “The bottom line is that I want to take every precaution to put the health and safety of our fans and crew first. We will resume the tour as soon as I have finished the CDC-mandated quarantine and it is safe for our band members and crew to do so.”

The canceled dates of the Comeback Tour are September 30th in Clarkston, Michigan; October 1st in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania; October 2nd in Syracuse, New York; and October 3rd in Saratoga Springs, New York. Refunds are available at the point of purchase.

“I am grateful to our fans for understanding this decision, as well as everyone on the front lines who can’t stay at home because their work is essential,” Brown continued. “I believe we can all overcome this together.”

As of now, Brown’s quarantine and recovery won’t interfere with the Zac Brown Band opening for the Rolling Stones on the Atlanta stop of the Stones’ No Filter Tour. That show is scheduled for November 11th at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

On October 15th, Zac Brown Band will release their seventh studio album The Comeback, including the songs “Fun Having Fun” and “Same Boat.”