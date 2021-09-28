 Zac Brown Band Cancels Tour Dates Due to Positive Covid-19 Test - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Drake Holds Artists 500 Crown as Lil Nas X Cracks Top Five
Country Flag
Home Music Country Music

Zac Brown Tests Positive for Covid-19, Cancels Tour Dates

Brown and his namesake group are still scheduled to open for the Rolling Stones in Atlanta on November 11th

By
Jon Freeman

Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Jon Freeman's Most Recent Stories

View All
Zac Brown Band tour

Zac Brown has canceled a handful of his band's tour dates after he tested positive for Covid-19.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Zac Brown Band’s 2021 headlining Comeback Tour is temporarily on hold. The group has canceled four of its upcoming dates after Brown tested positive for Covid-19.

Brown made the announcement on the group’s social media on Tuesday, noting that he’d become infected “despite taking precautions.” The tour has been underway since early August. Last Wednesday, Brown performed at the opening of Justin Timberlake’s new Nashville restaurant and bar the Twelve Thirty Club alongside Eric Church and Morgan Wallen.

“I am deeply disappointed this has happened, as touring is our life and performing live for our fans is the best part of our job,” he wrote. “The bottom line is that I want to take every precaution to put the health and safety of our fans and crew first. We will resume the tour as soon as I have finished the CDC-mandated quarantine and it is safe for our band members and crew to do so.”

The canceled dates of the Comeback Tour are September 30th in Clarkston, Michigan; October 1st in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania; October 2nd in Syracuse, New York; and October 3rd in Saratoga Springs, New York. Refunds are available at the point of purchase.

“I am grateful to our fans for understanding this decision, as well as everyone on the front lines who can’t stay at home because their work is essential,” Brown continued. “I believe we can all overcome this together.”

As of now, Brown’s quarantine and recovery won’t interfere with the Zac Brown Band opening for the Rolling Stones on the Atlanta stop of the Stones’ No Filter Tour. That show is scheduled for November 11th at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

On October 15th, Zac Brown Band will release their seventh studio album The Comeback, including the songs “Fun Having Fun” and “Same Boat.

In This Article: The Rolling Stones, Zac Brown Band

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1353: Billie Eilish and the Pursuit of Happiness
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.