Zac Brown Band, Alan Jackson Cancel Weekend Shows Amid Hurricane Florence Threat

With Hurricane Florence bearing down on the Atlantic coast, a number of country artists have canceled weekend concert plans ahead of the storm. Zac Brown Band and Alan Jackson have called off their upcoming shows in the area in anticipation of dangerous weather conditions.

According to the band’s Twitter, Zac Brown Band are scrapping performances at Charlotte, North Carolina’s PNC Music Pavilion on Thursday (September 13th); Raleigh, North Carolina’s Coastal Credit Union Music Park on Friday (September 14th); and Virginia Beach, Virginia’s Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater on Saturday (September 15th). Refunds are available and no rescheduled dates have been announced.

Please see below statement regarding this week’s shows. We are urging everyone to stay safe and our thoughts are with all of you during this difficult time! pic.twitter.com/KxTsH9elcz — Zac Brown Band (@zacbrownband) September 11, 2018

Meanwhile, Jackson is postponing Friday’s show at Charleston, South Carolina’s North Charleston Coliseum, as well as Saturday’s concert at the Charlotte Spectrum Center, with plans to reschedule at a later date.

Alan’s Friday, Sept 14 and Saturday, Sept 15 concerts at N. Charleston Coliseum and Charlotte’s Spectrum Center are being postponed. Sending prayers for the safety to all those impacted by Hurricane Florence. More information: https://t.co/Vie8pfgdrq — Alan Jackson (@OfficialJackson) September 11, 2018

And though they aren’t related to the coming storm, extreme weather has been affecting events in other parts of the country. Jason Aldean canceled Thursday’s show at the Riverbend Music Center in Cincinnati, Ohio, citing rising floodwaters in the Ohio River as the concern. Heavy rainfall in the Midwest also forced cancellation of the inaugural FGL Fest, which was scheduled to take place in Indianapolis, Indiana on September 8th.

Due to the unprecedented amount of rainfall over the past few days causing the Ohio River to rise above flood stage, the Jason Aldean concert scheduled for this Thursday, September 13th has been cancelled. Refunds will be available at point of purchase. — Jason Aldean (@Jason_Aldean) September 10, 2018

Hurricane Florence is expected to be a Category 4 storm when it makes landfall on the Carolina coast late Thursday, September 13th.