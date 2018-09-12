Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe 1319: September 4th, 2018
Read Next Watch T.I., Meek Mill Saunter Through Shootout in 'Jefe' Video Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Country Flag
Home Music Music Country

Zac Brown Band, Alan Jackson Cancel Weekend Shows Amid Hurricane Florence Threat

Brown’s shows in Charlotte, Raleigh and Virginia Beach have been scrapped due to approaching storm

By

Reporter

Chris Parton's Most Recent Stories

View All
Zac Brown, Zac Brown Band

Zac Brown Band have canceled their weekend performances due to hazardous weather from Hurricane Florence.

Robb Cohen/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

With Hurricane Florence bearing down on the Atlantic coast, a number of country artists have canceled weekend concert plans ahead of the storm. Zac Brown Band and Alan Jackson have called off their upcoming shows in the area in anticipation of dangerous weather conditions.

According to the band’s Twitter, Zac Brown Band are scrapping performances at Charlotte, North Carolina’s PNC Music Pavilion on Thursday (September 13th); Raleigh, North Carolina’s Coastal Credit Union Music Park on Friday (September 14th); and Virginia Beach, Virginia’s Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater on Saturday (September 15th). Refunds are available and no rescheduled dates have been announced.

Meanwhile, Jackson is postponing Friday’s show at Charleston, South Carolina’s North Charleston Coliseum, as well as Saturday’s concert at the Charlotte Spectrum Center, with plans to reschedule at a later date.

And though they aren’t related to the coming storm, extreme weather has been affecting events in other parts of the country. Jason Aldean canceled Thursday’s show at the Riverbend Music Center in Cincinnati, Ohio, citing rising floodwaters in the Ohio River as the concern. Heavy rainfall in the Midwest also forced cancellation of the inaugural FGL Fest, which was scheduled to take place in Indianapolis, Indiana on September 8th.

Hurricane Florence is expected to be a Category 4 storm when it makes landfall on the Carolina coast late Thursday, September 13th.

In This Article: Zac Brown Band

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1319: September 4th, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad