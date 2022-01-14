Zac Brown Band Will Play Ballparks on 2022 U.S. Tour

Zac Brown shut down his tour in September after testing positive for Covid and scuttled a New Year’s Eve performance last month in Nashville after contracting the virus for a second time. But Brown and his namesake band are undeterred: On Friday, they announced a sprawling U.S. tour that will find the group playing ballparks and amphitheaters.

Dubbed the Out in the Middle Tour, the trek kicks off April 22 in Greenville, South Carolina, and has dates scheduled into the fall. Along the way, Zac Brown Band will stop at baseball parks like Chicago’s Wrigley Field, Boston’s Fenway Park, and Atlanta’s Truist Park, and smaller stadiums like Hersheypark Stadium in Pennsylvania and Credit One Stadium in Charleston, South Carolina. Brown will also headline the Hollywood Bowl in L.A. on Nov. 4.

Caroline Jones and the Robert Randolph Band will open select shows.

“Performing in front of millions of fans around the world is one of the most electrifying and humbling feelings,” Brown said in a statement. “It’s been such an incredible year for the band, debuting some of the best music we’ve ever made, and we are thrilled to continue playing live for our amazing fans.”

Out in the Middle Tour Dates:

Friday, April 22 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena+

Saturday, April 23 – Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium+

Friday, May 20 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center+

Sunday, May 22 – San Antonio, TX @ Real Life Amphitheater

Thursday, June 2 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center+

Friday, June 3 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage+

Friday, June 17 – Atlanta, GA @ Truist Park+

Friday, July 8 – Akron, OH @ Dowed Field

Saturday, July 9 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field+

Friday, July 15 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park+

Thursday, July 28 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

Friday, July 29 – Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

Saturday, July 30 – Mt. Pleasant, MI @ Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort

Friday, August 12 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre+

Saturday, August 13 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center+

Sunday, August 14 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium+

Thursday, August 18 – New York, NY @ Citi Field+

Friday, August 19 – Endicott, NY @ En-Joie Golf Course

Friday, August 26 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion+

Saturday, August 27 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live+

Friday, September 23 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater+

Saturday, September 24 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion+

Sunday, September 25 – Birmingham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre+

Friday, October 7 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place+

Saturday, October 8 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre+

Sunday, October 9 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre+

Thursday, October 20 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena+

Friday, October 21 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena+

Saturday, October 22 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center+

Friday, November 4 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl+

Sunday, November 6 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena+

Saturday, November 19 – Phoenix, AZ @ Chase Field

+Special Guest: Robert Randolph Band