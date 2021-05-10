Zac Brown Band Announce Dates for Headlining ‘Comeback Tour’

Zac Brown Band have announced cities and dates for their headlining 2021 Comeback Tour after more than a year off the road due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The trek kicks off August 5th in Holmdel, New Jersey.

With 22 dates currently on the books, the Comeback Tour will stick mostly to the eastern half of the United States throughout its three-month run. Included on the itinerary are stops at Boston’s Fenway Park, Cincinnati’s Riverbend Music Center, and Charlotte’s PNC Music Pavilion. The jam-friendly octet will also play back-to-back nights at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, New York, on September 2nd and 3rd, and another two-night run at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre in Denver on September 17th and 18th. The tour concludes with an October 17th stop at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

“We couldn’t be more excited to get back out on the road and share our new music with our fans,” Zac Brown said in a release. “It’s been a long, difficult year for everyone and we’re fired up to be reuniting with our crew, get back on tour, and celebrate a brand new world.”

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 14th, at 12 p.m. local time. Support acts on select shows include Teddy Swims, Ashland Craft, Devin Dawson, Adam Doleac, and Gabby Barrett.

Zac Brown Band’s The Comeback Tour dates:

August 5 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

August 6 – Bethen, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

August 8 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

August 19 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

August 20 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

August 21 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

August 27 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

August 28 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

August 29 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

September 2 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

September 3 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

September 5 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Performing Arts Center

September 17 – Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

September 18 – Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

September 30 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

October 3 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

October 8 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place

October 9 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

October 10 – Tampa, FL @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

October 15 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

October 16 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

October 17 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena