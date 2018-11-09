Zac Brown Band Announce 2019 Tour Dates, Share New Song

Zac Brown Band return with a surging new crossover single “Someone I Used to Know,” which arrives as a new slate of 2019 tour dates are added to the band’s itinerary.

The Georgia group’s first new single in over a year, “Someone I Used to Know” looks back in the band’s catalog to the pop-EDM stylings of 2015’s Jekyll + Hyde, territory that has more recently been devoted to Brown’s experimental side project, Sir Rosevelt. Its lush instrumentation, echo-heavy production, and finger-snapping chorus bear the influence of its co-writer, Canadian pop star Shawn Mendes, with whom Zac Brown Band collaborated on a recent episode of CMT Crossroads.

Mendes, who scored his third-straight Number One LP on the Billboard 200 earlier this year with Shawn Mendes, sang the praises of Zac Brown Band after they’d filmed their Crossroads episode together. “We kind of created this bit of fusion — country, pop-rock, and it’s very cool. In places where I usually wouldn’t stand for a second and jam out, I get to do that now. That’s something I always want to do, but sometimes don’t,” the singer told Rolling Stone last month.

In conjunction with the release of “Someone I Used to Know” — the band will give the song its television debut tonight on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon — Zac Brown Band have extended their recent Down the Rabbit Hole Live Tour into 2019, adding 15 new dates in March and April.

The full list of Zac Brown Band’s Down the Rabbit Hole Live Tour 2019 appearances:

March 1 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

March 9 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

March 10 — Orange Beach, AL @ The Amphitheater at the Wharf

March 15 — Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

March 16 — Laughlin, NV @ Laughlin Events Center

March 28 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

March 29 — Brandon, MS @ Brandon Amphitheater

March 30 — Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum

April 11 — Evans, GA @ Evans Towne Center Park

April 12 — Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

April 13 — Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Amphitheatre

April 14 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

April 25 — Tuscaloosa, AL @ Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

April 26 — Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

April 27 — Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center