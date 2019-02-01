Zac Brown Band Plot Extensive Summer 2019 Tour

Zac Brown Band will uphold their road-warrior reputation through 2019. The band just announced the Owl Tour, an extensive summer trek that will feature support from Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real and Caroline Jones on select dates.

Launching May 25th in Indianapolis, Indiana, the Owl Tour will conclude October 26th in Dallas, Texas. Highlights include two baseball stadium stops: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado, on August 9th and Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, on August 31st.

The Owl Tour will support Zac Brown Band’s upcoming sixth studio album, which the group is preparing to release in 2019. While details about the project are still forthcoming, the follow up to 2017’s Welcome Home will include the single “Someone I Used to Know,” which was co-written with Shawn Mendes and released last fall.

The newly announced dates will commence on the heels of the band’s Down the Rabbit Hole Live Tour, which started last summer and is set to conclude this spring. Zac Brown Band’s next live show happens at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma on March 1st.

Zac Brown Band’s the Owl Tour Dates:

May 25 – Indianapolis, IN @ Legends Day – Indy 500

June 7-8 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

June 9 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

June 14 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

June 15 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Performing Arts Center

June 21 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

June 22-23 – Holmdel, NJ @ P.N.C. Bank Arts Center

June 28 – Burgettstown, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion

June 29 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

June 30 – Milwaukee, WI @ Milwaukee Summerfest

July 12 – Calgary, AB @ Calgary Stampede

July 21 – Brooklyn, MI @ Faster Horses Festival

July 24 – Paso Robles, CA @ California Mid-State Fair

July 25-26 – Irvine, CA @ Five Point Amphitheater

August 9 – Denver, CO @ Coors Field

August 11 – Des Moines, IA @ Grandstand – Iowa State Fairgrounds

August 23-24 – Wantagh, NY @ Nikon at Jones Beach Theater

August 25 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

August 29 – Hershey, PA @ Hershey Park Stadium

August 30 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

August 31 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

September 6-7 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

September 8 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre

September 19 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

September 20 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheater

October 17 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place

October 18-19 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre

October 20 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

October 25 – Rogers, AR @ The Walmart Amp

October 26 – Dallas, TX @ The Dos Equis Pavilion