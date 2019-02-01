Zac Brown Band Plot Extensive Summer 2019 Tour

Zac Brown Band will uphold their road-warrior reputation through 2019. The band just announced the Owl Tour, an extensive summer trek that will feature support from Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real and Caroline Jones on select dates.
Launching May 25th in Indianapolis, Indiana, the Owl Tour will conclude October 26th in Dallas, Texas. Highlights include two baseball stadium stops: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado, on August 9th and Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, on August 31st.
The Owl Tour will support Zac Brown Band’s upcoming sixth studio album, which the group is preparing to release in 2019. While details about the project are still forthcoming, the follow up to 2017’s Welcome Home will include the single “Someone I Used to Know,” which was co-written with Shawn Mendes and released last fall.
The newly announced dates will commence on the heels of the band’s Down the Rabbit Hole Live Tour, which started last summer and is set to conclude this spring. Zac Brown Band’s next live show happens at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma on March 1st.
Zac Brown Band’s the Owl Tour Dates:
May 25 – Indianapolis, IN @ Legends Day – Indy 500
June 7-8 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
June 9 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
June 14 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
June 15 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
June 21 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
June 22-23 – Holmdel, NJ @ P.N.C. Bank Arts Center
June 28 – Burgettstown, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion
June 29 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
June 30 – Milwaukee, WI @ Milwaukee Summerfest
July 12 – Calgary, AB @ Calgary Stampede
July 21 – Brooklyn, MI @ Faster Horses Festival
July 24 – Paso Robles, CA @ California Mid-State Fair
July 25-26 – Irvine, CA @ Five Point Amphitheater
August 9 – Denver, CO @ Coors Field
August 11 – Des Moines, IA @ Grandstand – Iowa State Fairgrounds
August 23-24 – Wantagh, NY @ Nikon at Jones Beach Theater
August 25 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
August 29 – Hershey, PA @ Hershey Park Stadium
August 30 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
August 31 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park
September 6-7 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
September 8 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre
September 19 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
September 20 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheater
October 17 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place
October 18-19 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre
October 20 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
October 25 – Rogers, AR @ The Walmart Amp
October 26 – Dallas, TX @ The Dos Equis Pavilion
