Yonder Mountain String Band Cover Hall & Oates, Michael Jackson on Live EP

Yonder Mountain String Band revisit eight inspired cover songs from their tour earlier this year on the bluegrass-jam band’s new release Hines’ Finds Volume Three: Winter Tour 2019.

The eight-song set includes performances of classics by Rufus & Chaka Khan, Marvin Gaye, Bob Marley, Violent Femmes and Michael Jackson. The group’s stretched-out take on Hall & Oates’ “I Can’t Go for That,” recorded in Asheville, North Carolina, at the Orange Peel in January, stands as a highlight. Featuring guest vocals from Anna Moss of Handmade Moments, who toured with YMSB and joined them nightly for the cover-song collaborations, “I Can’t Go for That” becomes a stripped-down message of defiance, with Moss adding some attitude to Hall & Oates’ declaration of “No can do!” while the players jam behind her.

Yonder Mountain String Band will share the full collection via Soundcloud on Friday. Currently on the road, the group plays Florida, New Orleans and three dates in Texas this week.

Here’s the full track list:

1. “Tell Me Something Good” (Rufus & Chaka Khan)

2. “What’s Going On” (Marvin Gaye)

3. “Burning and Looting” (Bob Marley)

4. “I Can’t Go for That” (Hall & Oates)

5. “Dreams” (Fleetwood Mac)

6. “Gone Daddy Gone” (Violent Femmes)

7. “I Dig a Pony” (The Beatles)

8. “Rock With You” (Michael Jackson)