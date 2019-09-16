Yola Details Headlining Walk Through Fire World Tour

British singer-songwriter Yola has announced dates for her headlining Walk Through Fire Tour, which picks up in mid-November and runs through the early part of 2020. In conjunction with the news, Yola also released a new live performance of “It Ain’t Easy,” which appears on her 2019 album Walk Through Fire.

Yola, the ascendant Americana star, is currently playing a handful of U.S festival dates before she picks up a few shows on Kacey Musgraves’ Oh What a World Tour, including an October 25th stop at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. She’ll head back to Europe in early November, opening for rock band Greta Van Fleet’s world tour, but will still play a few headlining shows between them. By the close of December, Yola will be back in North America, where she’s set to ring in 2020 with Old Crow Medicine Show at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium before resuming her headlining shows. Joining her for most of the U.S. trek will be singer-songwriter Amythyst Kiah.

Earlier in 2019, Yola released Walk Through Fire, which was produced by Dan Auerbach of the Black Keys and put out by his Easy Eye Sound label. It’s earned her fans on both sides of the Atlantic, and even quite a few in very high places.

“The response has made me highly emotional,” she recently told Rolling Stone. “Getting tweeted by Kendall Jenner and Jamie Lee Curtis was not on the list of things I expected for this record.”

Even more recently, Yola popped up on the powerful theme song from the Highwomen, the supergroup of Brandi Carlile, Maren Morris, Amanda Shires, and Natalie Hemby.

Yola – Walk Through Fire World Tour dates:

November 16 – Berlin, Germany @ Musik & Frieden

November 17 – Hamburg, Germany @ HÄKKEN

November 22 – Milano, Italy @ Santeria Toscana 31

November 28 – Paris, France @ Café de la Danse

November 30 – Glasgow, United Kingdom @ Òran Mór

December 1 – Dublin, Ireland @ Olympia Theatre

December 3 – Manchester, United Kingdom @ Gorilla

December 4 – London, United Kingdom @ Islington Assembly Hall

December 11 – Port Chester, NY @ Garcia’s

January 7 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

January 10 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

January 11 – Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live

January 12 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern

January 14 – Evanston, IL @ Space

January 15 – St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

January 17 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway

January 19 – Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar

January 21 – Cincinnati, OH @ Ballroom at the Taft Theatre

January 22 – Asheville, NC @ the Grey Eagle

January 23 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

January 24 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

January 29 – Puerto Alvaro Obregon, Mexico @ Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya

February 7 – Houston, TX @ the Heights Theater

February 9 – Dallas, TX @ the Kessler Theater

February 11 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

February 12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ the State Room

February 14 – Billings, MT @ Pub Station

February 15 – Missoula, MT @ Top Hat

February 16 – Seattle, WA @ the Crocodile

February 18 – Vancouver, BC @ Venue Nightclub

February 19 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater

February 23 – San Diego, CA @ Music Box