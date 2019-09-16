Yola Details Headlining Walk Through Fire World Tour

British singer-songwriter Yola has announced dates for her headlining Walk Through Fire Tour, which picks up in mid-November and runs through the early part of 2020. In conjunction with the news, Yola also released a new live performance of “It Ain’t Easy,” which appears on her 2019 album Walk Through Fire.
Yola, the ascendant Americana star, is currently playing a handful of U.S festival dates before she picks up a few shows on Kacey Musgraves’ Oh What a World Tour, including an October 25th stop at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. She’ll head back to Europe in early November, opening for rock band Greta Van Fleet’s world tour, but will still play a few headlining shows between them. By the close of December, Yola will be back in North America, where she’s set to ring in 2020 with Old Crow Medicine Show at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium before resuming her headlining shows. Joining her for most of the U.S. trek will be singer-songwriter Amythyst Kiah.
Earlier in 2019, Yola released Walk Through Fire, which was produced by Dan Auerbach of the Black Keys and put out by his Easy Eye Sound label. It’s earned her fans on both sides of the Atlantic, and even quite a few in very high places.
“The response has made me highly emotional,” she recently told Rolling Stone. “Getting tweeted by Kendall Jenner and Jamie Lee Curtis was not on the list of things I expected for this record.”
Even more recently, Yola popped up on the powerful theme song from the Highwomen, the supergroup of Brandi Carlile, Maren Morris, Amanda Shires, and Natalie Hemby.
Yola – Walk Through Fire World Tour dates:
November 16 – Berlin, Germany @ Musik & Frieden
November 17 – Hamburg, Germany @ HÄKKEN
November 22 – Milano, Italy @ Santeria Toscana 31
November 28 – Paris, France @ Café de la Danse
November 30 – Glasgow, United Kingdom @ Òran Mór
December 1 – Dublin, Ireland @ Olympia Theatre
December 3 – Manchester, United Kingdom @ Gorilla
December 4 – London, United Kingdom @ Islington Assembly Hall
December 11 – Port Chester, NY @ Garcia’s
January 7 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
January 10 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
January 11 – Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live
January 12 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern
January 14 – Evanston, IL @ Space
January 15 – St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club
January 17 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway
January 19 – Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar
January 21 – Cincinnati, OH @ Ballroom at the Taft Theatre
January 22 – Asheville, NC @ the Grey Eagle
January 23 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
January 24 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
January 29 – Puerto Alvaro Obregon, Mexico @ Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
February 7 – Houston, TX @ the Heights Theater
February 9 – Dallas, TX @ the Kessler Theater
February 11 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
February 12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ the State Room
February 14 – Billings, MT @ Pub Station
February 15 – Missoula, MT @ Top Hat
February 16 – Seattle, WA @ the Crocodile
February 18 – Vancouver, BC @ Venue Nightclub
February 19 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater
February 23 – San Diego, CA @ Music Box