Yola’s Dreamy New Video ‘Starlight’ Extols the Virtues of Sex

Yola embraces the idea that sex in all its forms — from monogamous relationships to fleeting one-night-stands — has value in the new song “Starlight.” She says it’s “a song about looking for positive physical, sexual and human connections at every level of your journey towards love.”

The song arrives with a dreamlike music video that finds the U.K. singer-songwriter walking confidently through a neon-lit street (specifically, it’s Printer’s Alley in downtown Nashville) in search of her lover. “I’ve been thinkin’ ’bout your kissin’/Lord knows what I’ve been missin’/You’re the only one who can put me in such a state, a state,” Yola sings over a lush R&B music bed. “In my mind, I’m seeing starlight.”

“The world seems to attach a negative trope of cold heartlessness to the concept of any sexual connection that isn’t marriage, this song looks through a lens of warmth specifically when it comes to sex positivity,” Yola said in a statement. “Understanding the necessity of every stage of connection and that it is possible for every stage of your journey in love, sex and connection to be nurturing. Temporary or transitory doesn’t have to be meaningless or miserable. In the right situations every connection can teach us something valuable about who we are, what we want and what is healthy.”

“Starlight” is the latest release from Yola’s upcoming album Stand for Myself, out July 30th on Easy Eye Sound. Dan Auerbach produced the LP; Ford Fairchild directed the music video.