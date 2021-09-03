Yola Cancels Concerts After Testing Positive for Covid-19

Singer-songwriter Yola has canceled two upcoming concert appearances after testing positive for Covid-19, according to a post on her social media.

“Unfortunately Yola has tested positive for COVID-19 this morning,” the statement reads. “She is fully vaccinated, feeling ok with only mild symptoms at this time. However, she will no longer be able to perform at Summerfest in Milwaukee or at Jazz Aspen Snowmass on Sunday. We will keep you all posted on how she is doing ASAP.”

Yola was slated to perform Friday in Wisconsin and Sunday in Colorado. Last weekend, August 22nd, she appeared on the opening date of the Outlaw Music Festival in Austin, alongside Willie Nelson, Chris Stapleton, and Ryan Bingham.

Yola has a concert slated for September 12th with Jason Isbell and Morgan Wade in Athens, Georgia. All three performers were originally scheduled to play next week’s Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion but withdrew after the festival said it would be unable to require fans provide proof of vaccination or a negative test for entry. Yola’s next scheduled date is September 11th at the Moon River Festival in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

The U.K. vocalist, who released her album Stand for Myself in July, has been a vocal advocate for vaccinations and recently announced her headlining 2022 headlining tour.