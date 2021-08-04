 'Yellowstone' Prequel '1883': Tim McGraw, Faith Hill to Star - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next So Exactly How Screwed Is Andrew Cuomo?
Country Flag
Home Music Country Music

Tim McGraw, Faith Hill to Star in ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel Series ‘1883’

Country stars join Sam Elliott in the upcoming Western drama

By
Joseph Hudak

Senior Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Joseph Hudak's Most Recent Stories

View All
Yellowstone, 1883, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill will star opposite Sam Elliott in the 'Yellowstone' prequel series '1883.'

John Shearer/GettyImages

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have been cast as the heads of the Dutton family in the upcoming Yellowstone origin series 1883. The Western period drama, to stream on Paramount+, tells the backstory of the Duttons — whose subsequent offspring John Dutton becomes the flawed protagonist of Paramount Networks’ popular ranching drama Yellowstone.

The country music couple will star opposite Sam Elliott, whose character leads a group of families from Texas to Montana in search of a better life. Presumably, the Duttons are among those striking westward. Taylor Sheridan, who co-created Yellowstone with John Linson, is the creator of 1883.

“This is truly a dream job,” McGraw said in a statement. “Taylor has found a way of storytelling that brilliantly creates these epic dramas and family sagas with so much depth and creativity. The Duttons are tremendous characters and it’s so thrilling to be able to bring them to life. As a kid growing up riding horses, you think about dream jobs like this and I am just so excited to work with this amazing cast and crew.”

Related Stories

Jason Isbell Covers Johnny Cash's 'All I Do Is Drive' for 'Ice Road' Soundtrack
Tim McGraw Releases 'God Moves the Pen' From Expanded 'Here on Earth'

Related Stories

25 Best 'Friends' Episodes
Flashback: Tina Turner Covers Dolly Parton, Kris Kristofferson on Debut Solo Album

“The Duttons are a formidable family and it is an absolute dream to bring such a strong female character like Margaret Dutton to life,” Hill added.

Along with being Grammy-winning country artists, McGraw and Hill have both been active on the screen. McGraw starred in films like Friday Night Lights, The Blind Side, and Tomorrowland; Hill has appeared in The Stepford Wives and in 2017’s Dixieland.

Since Yellowstone premiered on the Paramount Network in 2018, it has become a popular landing spot for the songs of country, Americana and Red Dirt music artists. Tracks by Whiskey Myers, Blackberry Smoke and Yellowstone costar Ryan Bingham have all soundtracked key episodes. Yellowstone, starring Kevin Costner, returns for a fourth season in November. 1883 is set to premiere in March.

In This Article: Faith Hill, Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1353: Billie Eilish and the Pursuit of Happiness
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.