 'Yellowstone' Star Luke Grimes Is Launching a Country Music Career - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Radiohead Side Project the Smile Drop 'You Will Never Work in Television Again' While Announcing Shows on Television
Country Flag
Home Music Country Music

‘Yellowstone’ Truth-Seeker Luke Grimes Has a Vision: A Country Music Career

Before playing soul-searching badass Kayce Dutton, the actor was a drummer in an L.A. country band. These days, he listens to Colter Wall and writes songs about isolation

By
Joseph Hudak

Senior Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Joseph Hudak's Most Recent Stories

View All
Luke Grimes, YellowstoneLuke Grimes, Yellowstone

Luke Grimes plays prodigal son Kayce Dutton on 'Yellowstone.' He's eyeing a country music career in 2022.

Frazer Harrison/GettyImages

Luke Grimes’ portrayal of the tough-as-nails, killing-is-my-business Kayce Dutton on Yellowstone has made him a fan favorite on the wildly popular cable drama. But before he ever picked up a branding iron to put a beating on some poor rancher on TV, Grimes was keeping the beat as a drummer in a Los Angeles country band.

“It was around that time when the alt-country thing was really going on. Wilco and Ryan Adams were really big then and we were kind of like that,” Grimes tells Rolling Stone. “I played guitar too and helped write songs for the band, so I got to be more than just the drummer. It was a cool experience.”

Grimes is planning a full-throated return to music in 2022 — this time, as a solo artist. He’s working with the management team behind Midland, Hailey Whitters, and his Yellowstone costar Ryan Bingham (Range Media Partners, who also represent Grimes for film and television), and has been busy writing new songs. He’ll try his hand at co-writing in Nashville on an upcoming trip from his home in Montana.

Related Stories

Watch Tim McGraw, Faith Hill in Teaser for 'Yellowstone' Prequel
How TV Western 'Yellowstone' Created Its Gritty World With Country, Americana Music

Related Stories

Popular musical duo Phil and Don Everly recording at the Warner Brothers studio in Hollywood, 1963. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)
The Everly Brothers: 12 Essential Tracks
'Silence of the Lambs': 'It Broke All the Rules'

Living in “Big Sky Country,” where Yellowstone films, has shaped the music that the Dayton, Ohio, native both listens to and writes. Grimes and his wife are devotees of Canadian prairie troubadour Colter Wall. “We have a record player system in our house and Colter’s [albums are] sitting right there next to it,” he says.

The son of a pastor, Grimes also praises Ruston Kelly, Paul Cauthen, and the late songwriter Townes Van Zandt, along with one-name country legends like Willie and Merle. “I hate this word, but the ‘secular’ music that I was allowed to listen to as a kid was Willie Nelson and Merle Haggard and Johnny Cash,” he says. “That’s the stuff my dad grew up on in the Appalachian Mountains. When he didn’t have to be a pastor, he was playing that sort of folk and country-rock.”

With Yellowstone on a break — this month’s fourth-season finale drew nearly 10 million viewers to Paramount Network — Grimes is fleshing out song ideas, singing rough demos into his iPhone, and sharing them with musician friends he chooses not to name. But he offers that the isolation of his current home will inform his style of country music.

“This just happens to be what my life is right now. I’m driving a diesel truck on a highway with no one on it,” he says. “That’s the feeling you get being here.”

Thanks to the cult following of Yellowstone, fan interest in Grimes the musician is already there. “Reckless Road,” a song he wrote a few years back for a TV pilot with Nashville singer Jesse Cole (his former bandmate in L.A.), found its way online. “Someone ripped it off of Netflix and put it on YouTube,” Grimes says, bemused.

He admits he’s listened to the bootleg version of his song — but won’t watch his hit TV series.

“It’s not about trying to be too cool to watch it. It’s just I really don’t want to ruin my experience,” Grimes says. “One day when it’s all over, I’ll sit down and be able to enjoy it, when it’s another lifetime.”

In This Article: Luke Grimes, Yellowstone

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1359: Doja Cat DGAF If You Read This
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.