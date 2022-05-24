 Wynonna Judd, Waxahatchee Release New Song 'Other Side' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next How London Punks Changed Fashion Forever
Country Flag
Home Music Country Music

Wynonna Judd, Waxahatchee Make Mellow Indie-Folk Gold on New Collab ‘Other Side’

The song is Wynonna’s first new music since 2020 and proof that she’s keeping her promise to “continue to sing” following the death of her mother Naomi Judd

By
Jon Freeman

Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Jon Freeman's Most Recent Stories

View All

Wynonna Judd and Waxahatchee’s Katie Crutchfield make surprising and superb duet partners on “Other Side,” a collaborative single that mark’s Wynonna’s first new music since the 2020 covers EP Recollections.

It’s a lean arrangement that’s led off by a descending acoustic guitar progression and Cactus Moser’s drums, mellow enough to belie its breezy tempo. Wynonna sets the tone in the opening verse, singing from a place of independence and optimism about what’s ahead. “Say my peace like an offhand prayer, I’m living a grain of sand,” she sings, as Crutchfield chimes in with harmonies and a reverb-heavy electric guitar adds an indie-rock feel.

The accompanying video features images of Wynonna and Crutchfield hanging outside as well as performing and recording in the same space.

“In the midst of everything that has happened, I said that I would continue to sing,” Wynonna said in a statement, nodding to her plans to continue touring after her mother Naomi Judd’s death. “So, here I am. I met Katie Crutchfield last year and we connected immediately. We recorded ‘Other Side’ in the studio here on the farm and it was one of my favorite recording experiences ever.”

“Wynonna is an icon and a fountain of wisdom,” Crutchfield added. “Sharing space with her to create something new was really nothing but a joy and an honor.”

Wynonna will continue with the previously announced Judds tour later this year, inviting guests like Brandi Carlile, Ashley McBryde, and Little Big Town to join her. Waxahatchee, meanwhile, is set to play on several dates with Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit and Sheryl Crow.

In This Article: Waxahatchee, Wynonna Judd

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1363: How Blackpink Went From Strangers to Sisters to Pop Supernovas
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.