Wynonna Judd, Waxahatchee Make Mellow Indie-Folk Gold on New Collab ‘Other Side’

Wynonna Judd and Waxahatchee’s Katie Crutchfield make surprising and superb duet partners on “Other Side,” a collaborative single that mark’s Wynonna’s first new music since the 2020 covers EP Recollections.

It’s a lean arrangement that’s led off by a descending acoustic guitar progression and Cactus Moser’s drums, mellow enough to belie its breezy tempo. Wynonna sets the tone in the opening verse, singing from a place of independence and optimism about what’s ahead. “Say my peace like an offhand prayer, I’m living a grain of sand,” she sings, as Crutchfield chimes in with harmonies and a reverb-heavy electric guitar adds an indie-rock feel.

The accompanying video features images of Wynonna and Crutchfield hanging outside as well as performing and recording in the same space.

“In the midst of everything that has happened, I said that I would continue to sing,” Wynonna said in a statement, nodding to her plans to continue touring after her mother Naomi Judd’s death. “So, here I am. I met Katie Crutchfield last year and we connected immediately. We recorded ‘Other Side’ in the studio here on the farm and it was one of my favorite recording experiences ever.”

“Wynonna is an icon and a fountain of wisdom,” Crutchfield added. “Sharing space with her to create something new was really nothing but a joy and an honor.”

Wynonna will continue with the previously announced Judds tour later this year, inviting guests like Brandi Carlile, Ashley McBryde, and Little Big Town to join her. Waxahatchee, meanwhile, is set to play on several dates with Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit and Sheryl Crow.