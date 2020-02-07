 Bob Weir Joins Wynonna Judd Onstage for the Judds' 'Why Not Me': Watch - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1336: Lizzo
Read Next Song You Need to Know: Bryan Ferry, 'Sympathy For the Devil' Live in 1974 Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Country Flag
Home Music Country Music

Bob Weir Joins Wynonna Judd Onstage for the Judds’ ‘Why Not Me’

Grateful Dead legend and country singer also deliver “Jack Straw” at Wynonna show in San Francisco

By

Reporter

Stephen L. Betts's Most Recent Stories

View All

Nearly six years ago, when Wynonna Judd announced her new recording project and formed the band called Wynonna & the Big Noise, her move to a more Americana-leaning musical direction, encompassing country, rock, soul, blues, and more, was, in the singer’s own words, “life-changing.” Since the 2016 release of the band’s self-titled debut, which features her husband Cactus Moser on drums, the Kentucky-born powerhouse has continued to defy expectations — a practice that continued with the group’s Thursday night tour stop in San Francisco.

Taking the stage of the historic Fillmore with Grateful Dead founding member Bob Weir backing her on guitar for several tunes, Wynonna and company ran through a trio of trademark Dead covers: “Ramble on Rose,” “Truckin,’” and “Althea.” Weir also sat in for the band’s performance of his (and late lyricist Robert Hunter’s) “Jack Straw,” which the Dead began performing in 1971.

After the three Grateful Dead tunes, Weir stayed put for the remainder of the set, joining the Big Noise on the Judds’ 1987 hit “I Know Where I’m Going,” their breakthrough single, “Why Not Me,” and two of Wynonna’s solo hits, “Rock Bottom” and “No One Else on Earth.”

The show’s encore also featured Cass McCombs, who had taken the spotlight earlier on to perform three of his own songs, with Weir then playing and singing on a fiery cover of Dwight Yoakam’s “Fast as You,” and backing a bluesy version of the Judds’ “Love Can Build a Bridge.”

Wynonna & the Big Noise will hit San Juan Capistrano on Friday, El Cajon, California, on Saturday, and Tucson, Arizona on Sunday, before dates in the Midwest later this month.

Popular on Rolling Stone

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1336: Lizzo
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.