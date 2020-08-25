Wynnona Previews New EP With Cover of Slim Harpo’s ‘King Bee’

Grammy-winning country performer Wynonna will perform covers of John Prine, Fats Domino, and others on her upcoming EP, Recollections. Due out October 30th via Anti- Records, the project’s first release is a down-and-dirty version of Slim Harpo’s “King Bee.”

Largely recorded at Wynonna’s farm in Tennessee during quarantine, the EP retains the looseness of an at-home jam session being captured on tape. Wynonna and her husband, musician Cactus Moser, worked on the recordings together. “King Bee” is a swampy blues number, full of barbed electric guitars and slide riffs, competing with Wynonna’s swaggering, hot-under-the-collar delivery and distorted harmonica wails.

Elsewhere on Recollections, Wynonna sings Nina Simone’s “Feelin’ Good,” John Prine’s “Angel From Montgomery,” and Fats Domino’s “I Hear You Knocking.” There’s also a version of the Grateful Dead’s “Ramble on Rose,” which Wynonna covered alongside the Dead’s Bob Weir. Wynonna teamed up with singer-songwriter Cass McCombs to become the duo Frothy Pit, which released the original song “The Child” in September 2019.

Recollections is Wynonna’s first EP with Anti- Records and her first collection of songs since 2016’s Wynonna & the Big Noise, which was released via Curb Records. That album featured songs penned by Chris Stapleton and Raphael Saadiq as well as appearances by Jason Isbell, Susan Tedeschi, and Timothy B. Schmit.