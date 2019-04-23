Willie Nelson Expands Willie’s Remedy Wellness Line

Willie Nelson’s health-and-wellness brand Willie’s Remedy is expanding its product lineup with new additions as well as increased availability in retail outlets. Joining the company’s hemp-infused coffee, which was introduced in February, will be a new double strength hemp-infused coffee as well as Willie’s Remedy Hemp Oil Tincture.

The coffees, sourced from farms in Colombia and infused with organic hemp oil, deliver doses of CBD. The regular strength version contains approximately 7 mg of CBD per 8-ounce cup, and the double strength coffee carries 15 mg in a comparable serving. “There are no added chemicals, preservatives or binding agents — it’s a pure, plant-enriched coffee,” says Willie’s wife Annie Nelson, who oversees the line.

Additionally, the company is rolling out its hemp oil tincture, which can be used on its own or as an additive to food or drink. It will be available in both 10 mg and 25 mg formulations.

Willie’s Remedy is the wellness-minded companion to Willie’s Reserve, the signature cannabis brand he launched in 2015.

Early in 2019, Nelson and his music were celebrated by an all-star cast of performers including George Strait, Kris Kristofferson, Emmylou Harris, Jimmy Buffett, Jason Isbell, Sturgill Simpson and Eric Church at Willie: Life & Songs of an American Outlaw. The concert was taped for broadcast on A&E at a later date. In mid-June, Nelson will revive the Outlaw Music Festival Tour for several dates, with supporting performances from Phil Lesh & Friends, the Avett Brothers, Old Crow Medicine Show and Alison Krauss.