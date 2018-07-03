Willie Nelson’s 4th of July Picnic: How to Listen

Willie Nelson’s eclectic 4th of July Picnic – first launched in 1973 – is one of the longest-running traditions in Texas country music, but the Red Headed Stranger knows that not all of his fans can make it to the Lone Star State every Independence Day. So this year, for the 44th installment of the communal country jam, he’s broadcasting select performances live on SiriusXM radio.

Where it’s happening: For those able to physically attend the Picnic, it takes place at the Circuit of the Americas in Elroy, Texas, right outside of Austin. This marks the fourth year that the racetrack has hosted the event.

How you can listen: The on-air broadcast will be hosted by Nelson’s satellite radio station Willie’s Roadhouse, located at Channel 59 on SiriusXM. Programming begins at 3:00 p.m. ET.

Who’s playing: Several of the headlining artists will be streamed on Willie’s Roadhouse, including Nelson, Edie Brickell & the New Bohemians, and Margo Price. (Not all of the day’s music will be available, however, with sets from Sturgill Simpson, Jamestown Revival, Particular Kid, Folk Ute, and Raelyn Nelson Band excluded.)

The schedule: All times are ET.

3:20 p.m. – Gene Watson

3:55 p.m. – Johnny Bush

4:30 p.m. – Jamestown Revival

5:00 p.m. – Ray Wylie Hubbard

5:34 p.m. – The Wild Feathers

5:55 p.m. – Billy Joe Shaver

6:25 p.m. – Lukas Nelson + Promise of the Real

6:55 p.m. – Asleep at the Wheel

7:30 p.m. – Margo Price

8:20 p.m. – Edie Brickell & the New Bohemians

9:20 p.m. – Ryan Bingham

10:20 p.m. – The Head and the Heart

12:20 a.m. – Willie Nelson & Family