 Willie Nelson's Legacy Celebrated With Career-Spanning Vinyl Box Set - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next J.D. Vance's Appeal to Ohio Voters: 'I Happen to Say Stupid Things Very Publicly'
Country Flag
Home Music Country Music

Willie Nelson’s 60-Year Legacy Celebrated With Career-Spanning Vinyl Box Set

Vinyl Me, Please’s limited edition anthology collects seven albums from country legend’s career, including Yesterday’s Wine, Stardust and Red Headed Stranger

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All
SPICEWOOD, TEXAS - MARCH 16: Willie Nelson performs in concert during the Luck Reunion at Luck, Texas on March 16, 2017 in Spicewood, Texas. (Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images)SPICEWOOD, TEXAS - MARCH 16: Willie Nelson performs in concert during the Luck Reunion at Luck, Texas on March 16, 2017 in Spicewood, Texas. (Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images)

Willie Nelson's 60-year career is the focus of a new Vinyl Me, Please collection.

Getty Images

A new vinyl box set will celebrate Willie Nelson’s 60 years as a recording artist with a career-spanning collection that gathers seven of the country legend’s essential albums. 

Vinyl Me, Please’s VMP Anthology: The Story of Willie Nelson spans from 1965’s Country Willie (His Own Songs) to a quartet of masterpieces — 1971’s Yesterday’s Wine, 1975’s Red Headed Stranger, 1978’s Stardust and 1982’s Always on My Mind — and a pair of late-career triumphs, 1993’s Across the Borderline and the all-star 2012 album Heroes.

The limited-edition Story of Willie Nelsonavailable to preorder now — boasts nine LPs in total, each pressed on a variety of 180-gram color vinyl and mastered by Bernie Grundman. Like previous VMP Anthologies, the collection is housed in a commemorative box complete with a book filled of liner notes, photos and lyrics. Additionally, a podcast will accompany The Story of Willie Nelson that dedicates an episode to each of the albums in the set.

Related Stories

Luck Reunion 2022 in Photos: Willie Nelson, Jason Isbell, Japanese Breakfast, Sunflower Bean
Willie Nelson's First Show Since His Sister Bobbie's Death Was Every Bit As Emotional As You'd Imagine

Related Stories

nirvana mtv unplugged 15 best kurt cobain acoustic
'MTV Unplugged': The 15 Best Episodes
Black Sabbath on the Making of 'Vol. 4': 'It Was Absolute Pandemonium'

After a successful stint as a songwriter, Nelson released his debut album …And Then I Wrote in September 1962. “Sixty years ago, Willie Nelson – one of America’s national treasures – made his debut LP and in the years since, he’s changed both country music and the American songwriting tradition again and again,” Andrew Winistorfer, VMP’s Director of Classics & Country and author of the Anthology’s Listening Notes, said in a statement. 

“Across close to 100 LPs, Willie Nelson has written about life, love, death, and the American experience. VMP Anthology: The Story of Willie Nelson aims to honor his indelible legacy through his most influential, important albums from the beginning of his career to today.” 

 

Subscription service Vinyl Me, Please previously ventured into country music with a Record of the Month series that kicked off in February 2021 with Johnny Cash’s At Folsom Prison and Nelson’s Shotgun Willie.

Last week, Nelson gave his first full public concert since the death of his sister and bandmate Bobbie Nelson.

VMP Anthology: The Story of Willie Nelson

1. Country Willie (His Own Songs) (1965)
2. Yesterday’s Wine (1971)
3. Red Headed Stranger (1975)
4. Stardust (1978)
5. Always on My Mind (1982)
6. Across the Borderline (1993)
7. Heroes (2012)

In This Article: Vinyl, Willie Nelson

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1362: Jack Harlow Is a Heartthrob and a Budding Superstar. He Wants a Lot More
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.