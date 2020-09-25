 See Willie Nelson's Animated Video for 'Vote 'Em Out' - Rolling Stone
See Willie Nelson’s Animated Video for ‘Vote ‘Em Out’

Country legend updates 2018 midterms election anthem for Election Day 2020

Willie Nelson has paired his political anthem “Vote ‘Em Out” — which the country legend premiered ahead of the 2018 midterms election — with a new animated video to spread its message before Election Day 2020.

Nelson first performed the track at a 2018 rally in support of Beto O’Rourke during his Texas senatorial race against Ted Cruz, but the track could apply to the presidential election as well: “If it’s a bunch of clowns you voted in / Election day is comin’ ‘round again / If you don’t like it now / If it’s more than you’ll allow,” Nelson sings. “If you don’t like who’s in there / Vote ’em out.”

Nelson adds, “Bring some new ones in / We’ll start the show again.” “Vote ‘Em Out” was written by Nelson and Buddy Cannon and features Nelson’s sons Lukas on guitar and Micah on drums.

On Saturday, Nelson — along with his partners Dave Matthews, John Mellencamp, and Neil Young and guests Brandi Carlile, Jack Johnson, Norah Jones, Bonnie Raitt & Boz Skaggs, Chris Stapleton and more — will take part in the 35th edition of Farm Aid, this year being held virtually due to Covid-19.

“Farm Aid 2020 On the Road” will broadcast live from the Farm Aid site as well as Sirius XM’s Willie’s Roadhouse and AXS TV beginning at 8 p.m. EST on September 26th.

