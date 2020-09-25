See Willie Nelson’s Animated Video for ‘Vote ‘Em Out’

Willie Nelson has paired his political anthem “Vote ‘Em Out” — which the country legend premiered ahead of the 2018 midterms election — with a new animated video to spread its message before Election Day 2020.

Nelson first performed the track at a 2018 rally in support of Beto O’Rourke during his Texas senatorial race against Ted Cruz, but the track could apply to the presidential election as well: “If it’s a bunch of clowns you voted in / Election day is comin’ ‘round again / If you don’t like it now / If it’s more than you’ll allow,” Nelson sings. “If you don’t like who’s in there / Vote ’em out.”

Nelson adds, “Bring some new ones in / We’ll start the show again.” “Vote ‘Em Out” was written by Nelson and Buddy Cannon and features Nelson’s sons Lukas on guitar and Micah on drums.

On Saturday, Nelson — along with his partners Dave Matthews, John Mellencamp, and Neil Young and guests Brandi Carlile, Jack Johnson, Norah Jones, Bonnie Raitt & Boz Skaggs, Chris Stapleton and more — will take part in the 35th edition of Farm Aid, this year being held virtually due to Covid-19.

“Farm Aid 2020 On the Road” will broadcast live from the Farm Aid site as well as Sirius XM’s Willie’s Roadhouse and AXS TV beginning at 8 p.m. EST on September 26th.