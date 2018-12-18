Willie Nelson Tribute Concert Adds Chris Stapleton, Eric Church

With an already impressive lineup in place, the star-studded tribute to legendary entertainer Willie Nelson has expanded with a new group of performers.

Joining the lineup of the January 12th event at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena are Chris Stapleton, Emmylou Harris, Eric Church, Jimmy Buffett, Bobby Bare, Jamey Johnson, Lukas Nelson, Margo Price, Micah Nelson, Nathaniel Rateliff, Ray Benson and Steve Earle. Previously announced performers for Willie: Life & Songs of an American Outlaw include George Strait, Alison Krauss, the Avett Brothers, Jack Johnson, John Mellencamp, Kris Kristofferson, Lee Ann Womack, Lyle Lovett, Norah Jones and the Little Willies, Sheryl Crow, Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks and Vince Gill.

Now nearing his 86th birthday, singer-songwriter, activist, businessman and actor Willie Nelson remains one of the most influential artists in any genre of music. The once-in-a-lifetime concert event in tribute to some of his greatest hits will be filmed for a broadcast television special premiering on the A&E network next year.

Additional tickets are now available and are on sale online, by phone at 800-745-3000, and at the Bridgestone Arena box office. VIP packages including premium seating and exclusive merchandise are also available.

In February 2019, the eight-time Grammy award winner will be honored with the Recording Academy’s Producers and Engineers Wing Award.