See Willie Nelson, Tedeschi Trucks Band’s Rousing ‘City of New Orleans’

On Sunday, April 12th, A&E will air Willie Nelson: American Outlaw, filmed during an all-star tribute concert to the Country Music Hall of Famer in Nashville. For a preview of the show, the network has released a clip of Nelson’s performance of “City of New Orleans” featuring Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks.

In this rendition, Nelson’s gentle, warm vocal style pairs nicely with the soulful fireworks the Tedeschi brings to the Steve Goodman song, recorded by Nelson in 1984. Nelson also gets to take a characteristically idiosyncratic solo on Trigger, followed by a few liquid licks from Derek Trucks. While they’re playing for a crowd of thousands, the performance has the looseness and familiarity of a front-porch jam session between longtime friends.

Additional performers on Willie Nelson: American Outlaw, which was filmed in January 2019, include George Strait, Jimmy Buffett, Chris Stapleton, Dave Matthews, Eric Church, Emmylou Harris, Jack Johnson, Sheryl Crow, Vince Gill, Norah Jones and the Little Willies.

On Wednesday, Nelson and fellow Farm Aid board members Neil Young, Dave Matthews and John Mellencamp announced that they would be hosting a streaming concert this year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Dubbed “At Home with Farm Aid,” the event will air Saturday, April 11th, at 8 p.m. ET on AXS TV and the Farm Aid website.