×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1326: Game of Thrones
Read Next See Lorde Cover Simon & Garfunkel Classic at Christchurch Mosque Shooting Benefit Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Country Flag
Home Music Music Country

See Willie Nelson Talk Arrests, Retirement With Sammy Hagar

Candid interview is the centerpiece of the season premiere of Hagar’s ‘Rock & Roll Road Trip’ travel series

By

Reporter

Joseph Hudak's Most Recent Stories

View All
Sammy Hagar, Willie Nelson

Willie Nelson and Sammy Hagar discuss the idea of retirement in a new episode of Hagar's 'Rock & Roll Road Trip' series.

AXS TV

“I’ve been chasing you around for three years to do this show,” Sammy Hagar tells Willie Nelson in a preview for the fourth-season premiere of the Red Rocker’s music, food and travel series, Rock & Roll Road Trip. Hagar finally catches his quarry in Texas, where he joins the Country Music Hall of Fame member on his bus for a candid conversation.

“I’ve been arrested in everything I’ve owned,” Nelson quips to Hagar when asked if he’s ever had a run-in with the law on his bus. The former Van Halen singer assumes Nelson would at least catch a break in his home state, but the Red Headed Stranger brushes that aside with another zinger. “They’ll give me a nice cell.”

Hagar also visits Billy Bob’s honky-tonk in Fort Worth, Texas, and attends a rodeo, but the centerpiece of the episode is the face time with Nelson. The two musicians share observations over unrelenting questions about their retirement. “I tell them this is my last tour,” says Nelson, “and every time, I say, ‘No, this is the last one.'”

The Willie Nelson episode of Hagar’s Rock & Roll Road Trip airs Sunday, May 5th, on AXS TV at 8:00 p.m./ET.

Nelson, seemingly forever on the road, will host his annual Fourth of July Picnic in Texas this summer, with Luke Combs, Nathaniel Rateliff and Alison Krauss on the bill. Hagar, meanwhile, is touring with his new band the Circle, featuring Jason Bonham on drums and his ex-Van Halen mate Michael Anthony on bass. The Circle will release their new album Space Between on May 10th.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1326: Game of Thrones
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad