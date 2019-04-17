See Willie Nelson Talk Arrests, Retirement With Sammy Hagar

“I’ve been chasing you around for three years to do this show,” Sammy Hagar tells Willie Nelson in a preview for the fourth-season premiere of the Red Rocker’s music, food and travel series, Rock & Roll Road Trip. Hagar finally catches his quarry in Texas, where he joins the Country Music Hall of Fame member on his bus for a candid conversation.

“I’ve been arrested in everything I’ve owned,” Nelson quips to Hagar when asked if he’s ever had a run-in with the law on his bus. The former Van Halen singer assumes Nelson would at least catch a break in his home state, but the Red Headed Stranger brushes that aside with another zinger. “They’ll give me a nice cell.”

Hagar also visits Billy Bob’s honky-tonk in Fort Worth, Texas, and attends a rodeo, but the centerpiece of the episode is the face time with Nelson. The two musicians share observations over unrelenting questions about their retirement. “I tell them this is my last tour,” says Nelson, “and every time, I say, ‘No, this is the last one.'”

The Willie Nelson episode of Hagar’s Rock & Roll Road Trip airs Sunday, May 5th, on AXS TV at 8:00 p.m./ET.

Nelson, seemingly forever on the road, will host his annual Fourth of July Picnic in Texas this summer, with Luke Combs, Nathaniel Rateliff and Alison Krauss on the bill. Hagar, meanwhile, is touring with his new band the Circle, featuring Jason Bonham on drums and his ex-Van Halen mate Michael Anthony on bass. The Circle will release their new album Space Between on May 10th.