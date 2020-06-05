 Willie Nelson, Paul Simon Prep A Night for Austin Livestream Benefit - Rolling Stone
Soul Asylum Cover Dead Kennedys' 'Nazi Punks F--k Off' in Support of George Floyd and Protests
Willie Nelson, Paul Simon Announce A Night for Austin Livestream Benefit

Musicians will be joined by James Taylor, Bonnie Raitt, Gary Clark Jr. and more

Angie Martoccio

Paul Simon & Willie Nelson

Willie Nelson, Paul Simon are teaming up for a television and livestream benefit to aid Austin, Texas, during COVID-19.

Ibl/Shutterstock, Suzanne Cordeiro/Shutterstock

Willie and Annie Wilson are teaming up with Paul Simon and Edie Brickell for A Night for Austin, a television and livestream benefit to aid the Texas capital during COVID-19.

Premiering on June 10th at 9 p.m. E.T., the two-hour benefit will feature performances by Nelson, Simon, James Taylor, Bonnie Raitt and Boz Scaggs, Edie Brickell, Norah Jones, Black Pumas, Gary Clark Jr., Britt Daniel, Lukas Nelson, Charlie Sexton with Doyle Bramhall II and more. Ethan Hawke, Renée Zellweger, Owen Wilson, Woody Harrelson and others will also appear.

The event is produced by Luck Productions and features a “virtual tip jar.” All proceeds will be donated to the Austin Community Foundation’s fund, which aids MusiCares Austin, HAMM (Health Alliance for Austin Musicians), Southern Smoke Foundation, People Fund, Central Texas Food Bank, Six Square and Red River Cultural District.

“We were incredibly honored and excited that Paul Simon and his team tapped Luck to produce this event and to benefit our own community of Austin,” Matt Bizer, co-founder of Luck Productions, said in a statement. “It means a lot for us to be able to support this community that has always inspired and provided for us and we are excited to be doing it alongside an amazing group of talented individuals, organizations, artists who themselves represent the unique fabric and soul that makes Austin our home.”

