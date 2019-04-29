Robert Plant, Luke Combs, Brothers Osborne Added to Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Music Festival Tour

Willie Nelson’s 2019 edition of the Outlaw Music Festival Tour has added a new string of dates, with a diverse lineup of guests: Robert Plant, Luke Combs and Bonnie Raitt, among them. The announcement comes on Nelson’s 86th birthday.

The indefatigable Texan already has a run of 10 shows booked for the tour’s first leg in June and July, with Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Alison Krauss, and Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real on the bill. All of them return for the second leg, joining country artists like Combs and Brothers Osborne, and icons like Plant and Raitt. Plant and his group the Sensational Space Shifters and Combs each appear on only one date (Plant in Indianapolis; Combs in Cincinnati), while Raitt makes multiple appearances.

The newly announced shows, running between September 6th and 22nd, are focused along the East Coast and upper Midwest, with other dates in New Hampshire, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, North Carolina and Ohio.

Nelson — who appears on the cover of the new issue of Rolling Stone — also celebrated his latest trip around the sun by debuting “Ride Me Back Home,” the title track from his next LP, which will be released June 21st.

The full itinerary for Willie Nelson’s September 2019 Outlaw Music Festival Tour dates:

SEPTEMBER 6

GILFORD, NH @ BANK OF NEW HAMPSHIRE PAVILION

Willie Nelson & Family

Bonnie Raitt

Alison Krauss

Brothers Osborne

Artists TBA

SEPTEMBER 11

QUEENS, NY @ FOREST HILLS STADIUM

Willie Nelson & Family

Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats

Alison Krauss

Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real

SEPTEMBER 13

PHILADELPHIA, PA @ THE MANN CENTER

Willie Nelson & Family

Bonnie Raitt

Alison Krauss

Gov’t Mule

Artists TBA

SEPTEMBER 14

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA @ VETERANS UNITED HOME LOANS AMPHITHEATER

Willie Nelson & Family

Bonnie Raitt

The Avett Brothers

Alison Krauss

Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real

Artists TBA

SEPTEMBER 15

RALEIGH, NC @ COASTAL CREDIT UNION MUSIC PARK AT WALNUT CREEK

Willie Nelson & Family

Bonnie Raitt

Alison Krauss

Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real

Artists TBA

SEPTEMBER 20

INDIANAPOLIS, IN @ RUOFF HOME MORTGAGE MUSIC CENTER

Willie Nelson & Family

Robert Plant & the Sensational Space Shifters

Alison Krauss

Brothers Osborne

Artists TBA

SEPTEMBER 22

CINCINNATI, OH @ RIVERBEND MUSIC CENTER

Willie Nelson & Family

Luke Combs

Bonnie Raitt

Brothers Osborne

Artists TBA