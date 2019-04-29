Robert Plant, Luke Combs, Brothers Osborne Added to Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Music Festival Tour

Willie Nelson’s 2019 edition of the Outlaw Music Festival Tour has added a new string of dates, with a diverse lineup of guests: Robert Plant, Luke Combs and Bonnie Raitt, among them. The announcement comes on Nelson’s 86th birthday.
The indefatigable Texan already has a run of 10 shows booked for the tour’s first leg in June and July, with Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Alison Krauss, and Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real on the bill. All of them return for the second leg, joining country artists like Combs and Brothers Osborne, and icons like Plant and Raitt. Plant and his group the Sensational Space Shifters and Combs each appear on only one date (Plant in Indianapolis; Combs in Cincinnati), while Raitt makes multiple appearances.
The newly announced shows, running between September 6th and 22nd, are focused along the East Coast and upper Midwest, with other dates in New Hampshire, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, North Carolina and Ohio.
Nelson — who appears on the cover of the new issue of Rolling Stone — also celebrated his latest trip around the sun by debuting “Ride Me Back Home,” the title track from his next LP, which will be released June 21st.
The full itinerary for Willie Nelson’s September 2019 Outlaw Music Festival Tour dates:
SEPTEMBER 6
GILFORD, NH @ BANK OF NEW HAMPSHIRE PAVILION
Willie Nelson & Family
Bonnie Raitt
Alison Krauss
Brothers Osborne
Artists TBA
SEPTEMBER 11
QUEENS, NY @ FOREST HILLS STADIUM
Willie Nelson & Family
Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats
Alison Krauss
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real
SEPTEMBER 13
PHILADELPHIA, PA @ THE MANN CENTER
Willie Nelson & Family
Bonnie Raitt
Alison Krauss
Gov’t Mule
Artists TBA
SEPTEMBER 14
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA @ VETERANS UNITED HOME LOANS AMPHITHEATER
Willie Nelson & Family
Bonnie Raitt
The Avett Brothers
Alison Krauss
Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real
Artists TBA
SEPTEMBER 15
RALEIGH, NC @ COASTAL CREDIT UNION MUSIC PARK AT WALNUT CREEK
Willie Nelson & Family
Bonnie Raitt
Alison Krauss
Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real
Artists TBA
SEPTEMBER 20
INDIANAPOLIS, IN @ RUOFF HOME MORTGAGE MUSIC CENTER
Willie Nelson & Family
Robert Plant & the Sensational Space Shifters
Alison Krauss
Brothers Osborne
Artists TBA
SEPTEMBER 22
CINCINNATI, OH @ RIVERBEND MUSIC CENTER
Willie Nelson & Family
Luke Combs
Bonnie Raitt
Brothers Osborne
Artists TBA