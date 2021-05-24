Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Music Festival Tour Announces 2021 Dates

The Outlaw Music Festival Tour, the annual package tour highlighting artists who make music outside of the mainstream, is returning in 2021. Once again headlined by Willie Nelson, the tour begins August 22nd in Texas and features a rotating cast of singer-songwriters and bands. Sturgill Simpson appears on more than half of the announced 14 dates.

Along with Nelson and the Family Band, the first show kicks off with Chris Stapleton, Ryan Bingham, and Yola playing the Germania Insurance Amphitheatre in Austin. Other artists appearing at various dates of the tour include the Avett Brothers, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Gov’t Mule, Kathleen Edwards, the U.K. duo Ida Mae, and frequent Nelson collaborator Margo Price. Lucinda Williams, who announced last month that she was recovering from a stroke she suffered in 2020, also appears on four dates.

“The Outlaw Music Festival Tour has always been about family and friends coming together for a great day of music and fun, and with the amazing group of artists joining us, this year promises to be our most special Outlaw Tour to date,” Nelson said in a statement.

Tickets to the Outlaw Music Festival Tour, presented by Blackbird Presents and Live Nation, go on sale Thursday, May 27th, at 10 a.m. local time.

Here are the dates, cities, and lineups for the 2021 tour:

August 22 — Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheatre

Willie Nelson & Family

Chris Stapleton

Ryan Bingham

Yola

September 10 — Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

Sturgill Simpson

Gov’t Mule

Margo Price

September 11 — Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann

Willie Nelson & Family

Sturgill Simpson

Gov’t Mule

Margo Price

September 12 — Saratoga, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Willie Nelson & Family

Sturgill Simpson

Gov’t Mule

Margo Price

September 17 — Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre

Willie Nelson & Family

Sturgill Simpson

Gov’t Mule

Margo Price

September 18 — Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Willie Nelson & Family

Sturgill Simpson

Gov’t Mule

Margo Price

September 19 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

Sturgill Simpson

Gov’t Mule

Margo Price

September 22 — Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Willie Nelson & Family

Sturgill Simpson

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Kathleen Edwards

September 24 — Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

Sturgill Simpson

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Gov’t Mule

Kathleen Edwards

October 15 — Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Gov’t Mule

Lucinda Williams

Ida Mae

October 16 — Irvine, CA @ Five Point Amphitheatre

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Gov’t Mule

Lucinda Williams

Ida Mae

October 17 — San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Ida Mae

October 23 — Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Gov’t Mule

Lucinda Williams

Ida Mae

October 24 — Wheatland, CA @ Toyota, Amphitheatre

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Gov’t Mule

Lucinda Williams

Ida Mae