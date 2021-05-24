 Willie Nelson's Outlaw Music Festival Tour: See 2021 Dates - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next These Are The Best Memorial Day Sales Worth Shopping Today
Country Flag
Home Music Country Music

Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Music Festival Tour Announces 2021 Dates

Sturgill Simpson, Margo Price, Gov’t Mule, and Chris Stapleton are among the guests appearing at select shows

By
Joseph Hudak

Senior Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Joseph Hudak's Most Recent Stories

View All
willie nelson, outlaw music tour

Willie Nelson onstage during the 2017 Outlaw Music Festival Tour. The 2021 installment will begin August 22nd in Texas.

Scott Legato/Getty Images

The Outlaw Music Festival Tour, the annual package tour highlighting artists who make music outside of the mainstream, is returning in 2021. Once again headlined by Willie Nelson, the tour begins August 22nd in Texas and features a rotating cast of singer-songwriters and bands. Sturgill Simpson appears on more than half of the announced 14 dates.

Along with Nelson and the Family Band, the first show kicks off with Chris Stapleton, Ryan Bingham, and Yola playing the Germania Insurance Amphitheatre in Austin. Other artists appearing at various dates of the tour include the Avett Brothers, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Gov’t Mule, Kathleen Edwards, the U.K. duo Ida Mae, and frequent Nelson collaborator Margo Price. Lucinda Williams, who announced last month that she was recovering from a stroke she suffered in 2020, also appears on four dates.

Related Stories

Jane's Addiction, Counting Crows, Ziggy & Stephen Marley Lead BeachLife Festival Lineup
Billie Eilish, Stevie Nicks, Miley Cyrus Lead 2021 Austin City Limits Festival

Related Stories

worst SNL hosts paris hilton donald trump steven seagal
20 Worst 'Saturday Night Live' Hosts
100 Best Sitcoms of All Time

“The Outlaw Music Festival Tour has always been about family and friends coming together for a great day of music and fun, and with the amazing group of artists joining us, this year promises to be our most special Outlaw Tour to date,” Nelson said in a statement.

Tickets to the Outlaw Music Festival Tour, presented by Blackbird Presents and Live Nation, go on sale Thursday, May 27th, at 10 a.m. local time.

Here are the dates, cities, and lineups for the 2021 tour:

August 22 — Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheatre
Willie Nelson & Family
Chris Stapleton
Ryan Bingham
Yola

September 10 —  Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
Willie Nelson & Family
Sturgill Simpson
Gov’t Mule
Margo Price

September 11 — Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann
Willie Nelson & Family
Sturgill Simpson
Gov’t Mule
Margo Price

September 12 — Saratoga, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Willie Nelson & Family
Sturgill Simpson
Gov’t Mule
Margo Price

September 17 — Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre
Willie Nelson & Family
Sturgill Simpson
Gov’t Mule
Margo Price

September 18 — Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Willie Nelson & Family
Sturgill Simpson
Gov’t Mule
Margo Price

September 19 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
Willie Nelson & Family
Sturgill Simpson
Gov’t Mule
Margo Price

September 22 — Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Willie Nelson & Family
Sturgill Simpson
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Kathleen Edwards

September 24 — Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
Willie Nelson & Family
Sturgill Simpson
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Gov’t Mule
Kathleen Edwards

October 15 —  Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
Willie Nelson & Family
The Avett Brothers
Gov’t Mule
Lucinda Williams
Ida Mae

October 16 —  Irvine, CA @ Five Point Amphitheatre
Willie Nelson & Family
The Avett Brothers
Gov’t Mule
Lucinda Williams
Ida Mae

October 17 —  San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
Willie Nelson & Family
The Avett Brothers
Ida Mae

October 23 — Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
Willie Nelson & Family
The Avett Brothers
Gov’t Mule
Lucinda Williams
Ida Mae

October 24 —  Wheatland, CA @ Toyota, Amphitheatre
Willie Nelson & Family
The Avett Brothers
Gov’t Mule
Lucinda Williams
Ida Mae

Outlaw Music Festival 2021

In This Article: Chris Stapleton, Gov't Mule, live music, Margo Price, Sturgill Simpson, Willie Nelson

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1352: BTS
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.