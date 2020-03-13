Hear Willie Nelson’s New Ballad ‘Our Song’ Written by Chris Stapleton

Willie Nelson has released “Our Song,” a gorgeous new ballad from First Rose of Spring, his upcoming studio album out April 24th.

“Our Song” was written by Chris Stapleton, a frequent tourmate of Nelson over the past few years. “I can easily say Willie Nelson is one of my biggest musical influences,” Stapleton said. “It just doesn’t get any better than hearing him sing a song I wrote.”

Nelson’s latest, the second track he’s released from his forthcoming album, is a reflective ballad that finds the 86-year-old singer-songwriter drawing strength from love and lifelong companionship as he looks back on his long live. “In this time that I’ve been given/To fill my life with living,” Nelson sings in the song’s opening line. “I hope I’ve done the best that I can do.”

“Our Song” is not the first time Stapleton and Nelson’s music have crossed paths on record. Stapleton covered Nelson’s 1982 gem “Last Thing I Needed, First Thing This Morning” on his 2017 album From A Room: Volume 1.

Stapleton and Nelson had been scheduled to perform together at the first-ever event at the Texas Rangers’ new baseball stadium in Arlington later this month. That concert, slated to feature Yola and Jamey Johnson, has been postponed until later this year due to the new coronavirus pandemic.