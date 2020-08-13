 Willie Nelson Remakes 'On the Road Again' for ACM Awards - Rolling Stone
Willie Nelson Remakes ‘On the Road Again’ With ACM New Artist Nominees

Morgan Wallen, Gabby Barrett, and others appear on updated version benefiting ACM Lifting Lives Covid-19 Response Fund

By
Jon Freeman

Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Jon Freeman's Most Recent Stories

Willie Nelson has recorded a new version of his classic hit “On the Road Again” with an all-star cast of rising country performers. The remake, dubbed the “ACM Lifting Lives Version,” was released Thursday, with the video to follow on Friday, August 14th.

Nelson is joined on the song by the 10 ACM New Male and New Female nominees: Ingrid Andress, Gabby Barrett, Jordan Davis, Russell Dickerson, Lindsay Ell, Riley Green, Caylee Hammack, Cody Johnson, Tenille Townes, and Morgan Wallen. The recording, which stays mostly true to Nelson’s original, was produced by Ross Copperman and Jimmy Robbins and released via Warner Music Nashville.

Proceeds from downloads of “On the Road Again (ACM Lifting Lives Version)” will benefit the ACM Lifting Lives Covid-19 Response Fund, designed to help individuals in the country music industry during the pandemic.

The winners of the New Female and New Male artist categories will be announced ahead of the awards show. The 55th ACM Awards were originally scheduled for April 2020 in Las Vegas but were postponed due to the pandemic. The event will now take place in Nashville, for the first time in show history, with Keith Urban hosting and action happening in three famed country music venues: the Grand Ole Opry House, the Ryman Auditorium, and the Bluebird Café.

Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett, and producer Dann Huff lead the nominations this year. The 55th ACM Awards will air September 16th at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

In This Article: Cody Johnson, Ingrid Andress, Lindsay Ell, Morgan Wallen, Willie Nelson

