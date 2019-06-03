Watch Willie Nelson Detail New Album ‘Ride Me Back Home’

One night not long ago, Willie Nelson wrote some lyrics about mortality and sent them off to his producer-collaborator, Buddy Cannon. “Time, as you pass me by, why did you leave these lines on my face?” Nelson wrote in the new song “Come on Time.” “You sure have put me in my place.”

“Willie wrote part of it one night and emailed it to me and I woke up, had a cup of coffee and wrote the other half for breakfast,” Cannon said later. “It’s a song about realizing that time is moving by and its going, whether you like it or not.”

The story is just one in Nelson’s Ride Me Back Home trailer, which details the making of his new album, out June 21st. Nelson, at his Luck, Texas ranch, also describes the title track and how it was inspired by the horses he’s rescued from slaughter, and why his cover of Guy Clark’s “My Favorite Picture of You” might be his favorite song on the album.

The clip is full of fun studio footage too, with Nelson getting cross-eyed while singing Mac Davis’ “Hard to Be Humble” in the studio with his sons Lukas and Micah. “I know Mac’s a great writer. I’ve been loving that song ever since I heard him do it. Me and the boys had fun doing it.”

Nelson will kick off his Outlaw Music Festival in Bangor, Maine, on June 14th. The tour includes dates with Phil Lesh & Friends, Alison Krauss and more.