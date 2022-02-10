 Willie Nelson Announces New Album 'A Beautiful Time' - Rolling Stone
Willie Nelson Records Songs by Chris Stapleton, the Beatles for New Album ‘A Beautiful Time’

Stapleton wrote “I’ll Love You Till the Day I Die” with Rodney Crowell and it’s the first release off Willie’s upcoming LP

Joseph Hudak

Unstoppable album releaser Willie Nelson will drop yet another new LP with the release of A Beautiful Time. The record arrives April 29 — Nelson’s 89th birthday.

Willie previews the record with the first track “I’ll Love You Till the Day I Die,” a song written by Chris Stapleton and Rodney Crowell. It’s a dusty, harmonica-accented song about never-ending affection born from a brief encounter, and Willie sells it as if he’s lived it himself. The Red Headed Stranger debuted the song with an accompanying lyric video featuring images of his Luck Ranch outside of Austin.

A Beautiful Time features five new songwriter collaborations with Nelson’s frequent creative partner and producer Buddy Cannon, including the curiously titled “Don’t Touch Me There.” There are also a pair of covers: The Beatles’ “With a Little Help From My Friends” and Leonard Cohen’s “Tower of Song.”

A Beautiful Time is the follow-up to Nelson’s album The Willie Nelson Family, one of two LPs he released in 2021. Earlier in the year, he put out his second record of Frank Sinatra covers, That’s Life.

Nelson is set to return to the road in March with appearances at Chris Stapleton’s Concert for Kentucky in April and at the New Orleans Jazz Fest in May. He’s also nominated for a Grammy for Best Traditional Pop Album for That’s Life at the April 3 Grammy Awards.

A Beautiful Time tracklist:
1. “I’ll Love You Till the Day I Die” (Rodney Crowell and Chris Stapleton)
2. “My Heart Was a Dancer” (Willie Nelson and Buddy Cannon)
3. “Energy Follows Thought” (Willie Nelson and Buddy Cannon)
4. “Dreamin’ Again” (Jack Wesley Routh and Douglas Graham)
5. “I Don’t Go to Funerals” (Willie Nelson and Buddy Cannon)
6. “A Beautiful Time” (Shawn Camp)
7. “We’re Not Happy (Till You’re Not Happy)” (Shawn Camp and Charles R. Humphrey III)
8. “Dusty Bottles” (Jim “Moose” Brown, Scotty Emerick and Don Sampson)
9. “Me and My Partner” (Ken Lambert)
10. “Tower of Song” (Leonard Cohen)
11. “Live Every Day” (Willie Nelson and Buddy Cannon)
12. “Don’t Touch Me There” (Willie Nelson and Buddy Cannon)
13. “With a Little Help From My Friends” (John Lennon and Paul McCartney)
14. “Leave You With a Smile” (Buddy Cannon, Bobby Terry and Matt Rossi)

