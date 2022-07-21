 Willie Nelson's Luck Ranch Announces Lucktoberfest for Fall 2022 - Rolling Stone
Willie Nelson’s Luck Ranch to Host Lucktoberfest With Orville Peck, Black Opry Revue

Ten-day festival to offer everything from a traditional Oktoberfest event to Dia de los Muertos experience

By
Jon Freeman

Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Jon Freeman

Lucktoberfest, Orville PeckLucktoberfest, Orville Peck

Orville Peck is on the bill for the inaugural Lucktoberfest, a multi-day event held at Luck Ranch outside of Austin, Texas.

Natasha Moustache/Getty

Willie Nelson’s Luck Ranch will host its inaugural 10-day Lucktoberfest in late October. Featuring a wide variety of performers and cultural experiences, the event will kick off Oct. 28 at the famed Spicewood, Texas, property and include performances by Tanya Tucker, Orville Peck, and the Black Opry Revue.

Lucktoberfest will begin with Paul Cauthen’s popular Big Velvet Revue, with the colorful Tyler, Texas, native leading a showcase that will feature (as yet unannounced) special guests. His one-time duet partner Peck will anchor festivities the next night, which is billed as an “Outlaw Masquerade Ball” and includes burlesque dancers and saloon acts in addition to Peck’s performance. Tucker will round out the festival on its penultimate day, headlining a rodeo-themed event alongside Sierra Ferrell and Nikki Lane.

There are also themed nights that acknowledge the wide variety of cultural traditions in Texas, including a German Oktoberfest featuring Alex Meixner and a Dia de los Muertos experience featuring Los Lobos. Kids can trick-or-treat on Halloween night.

Later in the festival’s run, Black Opry Revue will have its own night headlined by Fantastic Negrito, while Sasami highlights the Asian-American Pacific Islander community on Nov. 3. The following evening, Luck hosts Desert Roses Queer Southern Glamour fashion and variety show, celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community and featuring Texas designers. On its final day, Bob Schneider and Shiny Ribs perform during a musical brunch.

“Luck at its core is all about community, where everyone can come as they are,” Luck Presents founder Matt Bizer said in a statement. “By collaborating with an amazing and diverse group of local and national curators, we are celebrating Texas by holding space for people to be themselves and share their incredible talents.”

Tickets for Lucktoberfest, which is expected to draw 20,000 guests, will go on sale Friday, July 22, at 10 a.m. CT. Daily passes will be available for purchase on July 25.

In This Article: Fantastic Negrito, Orville Peck, Paul Cauthen, Willie Nelson

