Hear Willie Nelson Sing ‘I’ll Be Around’ From Sinatra Covers Album

Willie Nelson has released an in-studio video for “I’ll Be Around,” the latest song from My Way, his upcoming album of Frank Sinatra standards due in September.

“Your latest love/can never last/and when it’s past,” Nelson sings in his trademark phrasing, “I’ll be around when he’s gone.”

The album, co-produced by Matt Rollings and Nelson’s longtime collaborator Buddy Cannon, is the first solo album from the 85-year-old singer since Last Man Standing, released earlier this year.

“He’s my favorite singer,’ Nelson said of Sinatra in 2016. “I loved the way he phrased — that he’s kind of sung it the way he wanted to.”

Penned by Alec Wilder, “I’ll Be Around” is the second song Nelson has released from his Sinatra collection, which will feature rich horn and string arrangements as Nelson tackles mid-century classics like “Fly Me To The Moon,” “Blue Moon” and “My Way.” The album also features a duet with Norah Jones on the 1929 Cole Porter standard “What Is This Thing Called Love.”

My Way is in stores on September 14th.