Willie Nelson and Sons Lukas, Micah Perform ‘I Never Cared for You’ on ‘Kimmel’

Country legend also discusses cannabis legality with guest host George Lopez

Willie Nelson was the musical guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Wednesday night, performing his song “I Never Cared for You” with his sons Micah and Lukas Nelson.

Later, Nelson chatted with guest host George Lopez about COVID-19 — which Nelson referred to as “all the B.S. going on around the world — and his latest pushes for cannabis reform.

“I always knew people would realize [cannabis’] benefits,” Nelson said, “and I think now that it’s legal in 30 states, medicinally, and recreationally legal in a lot of states, it’s on the way, and I think that’s a good thing.”

When asked what he thought about the plant’s medical benefits, Nelson quipped, “It’s good to forget things, I think.”

Willie Nelson released his latest studio album, First Rose of Spring, earlier this month, after it was postponed from its original April release due to the coronavirus. (He did make sure to host an April 20th livestream in quarantine, which doubled as a birthday celebration.) Nelson’s previous LP Ride Me Back Home was released last year.

This fall, Nelson will be publishing a joint memoir with his sister Bobbie Nelson, titled Me and Sister Bobbie: True Tales of the Family Band, out September 15th via Random House.

