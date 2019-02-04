Willie Nelson Readies Hemp-Infused Coffee

Since launching his signature cannabis brand Willie’s Reserve in 2015, Willie Nelson has slowly expanded his reach into the burgeoning industry. This week, the Country Music Hall of Fame member and pot advocate announced his new Willie’s Remedy, a line of health and wellness products that kicks off with hemp-infused coffee.

“Hemp production in America was stifled for so long, but it could now make all the difference for small independent farmers,” Nelson said in a statement. “Hemp isn’t just good for our farmers and our economy, it’s good for our soil, our environment — and our health.”

According to a release, Nelson’s coffee is a medium-dark whole-bean blend with “flavor notes of cherry and cocoa.” Each 8 oz. cup contains 7 mg. of hemp-derived CDB.

Nelson’s wife Annie is overseeing the Willie’s Remedy brand and has plans to release other products in the coming year, including topicals and confections. “The Willie’s Remedy line is a purposeful departure from Willie’s Reserve,” said Annie Nelson. “It’s not about getting high, but it’s still all about Willie and the benefits we believe cannabis has to offer.”

Nelson, who will turn 86 in April, was recently honored at an all-star concert in Nashville. Taped for broadcast on A&E at a later date, the show included performances by George Strait, Kris Kristofferson, Alison Krauss and Margo Price, who is collaborating with the country legend on her own strain of Willie’s Reserve. Price’s is dubbed “All American Made,” after her latest album. She also recently told SiriusXM host Elizabeth Cook that she’s working on one inspired by her song “Nowhere Fast.” “Cause when you smoke it,” she said, “you ain’t going nowhere.”