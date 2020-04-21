Willie Nelson Sings ‘Hello Walls’ With Sons Lukas, Micah on ‘Colbert’

Willie Nelson’s “Hello Walls” takes on new meaning in the age of social distancing and quarantine. The country music legend and his sons Lukas and Micah recorded an at-home version of the tune, a 1961 hit for Faron Young, for The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

Filmed at their Luck Ranch outside of Austin, Texas, the song begins with Nelson on the first verse and Lukas and Micah gamely reaching for sky-high notes in the echoing “hello, hello” refrain. The sons each take a verse of their own too, before the elder Nelson brings it all home. He tweaks the final lyric, changing “she” to “we” to add some self-isolation dark humor: “We got to all stick together or else we’ll lose our minds/I got a feeling we’re going to be here a long long time.”

Willie and Lukas hosted a five-hour variety show online on Monday in honor of the 4/20 marijuana holiday. “Come and Toke It” featured live performances from Kacey Musgraves, Patterson Hood, Langhorne Slim, Margo Price and more, along with interviews and a bunch of Willie Nelson’s signature punch lines.

Nelson turns 87 on April 29th and will release his new album First Rose of Spring on July 3rd.