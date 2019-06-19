Watch Willie Nelson’s Tender Cover of Guy Clark’s ‘My Favorite Picture of You’ on ‘Fallon’

Willie Nelson performed his cover of Guy Clark’s bittersweet love song “My Favorite Picture of You” on The Tonight Show Tuesday. Nelson’s rendition will appear on his upcoming album, Ride Me Back Home, which arrives this Friday, June 21st.

“My Favorite Picture of You” was the title-track of Clark’s final album, released in 2013, and the song pays tribute to his late wife and a scowling photo of her taken after a fight. On The Tonight Show, Nelson captured the song’s soft sorrow as he moved through the plain-spoken lyrics and picked out stray guitar lines while the rest of his band shuffled sweetly behind him.

Along with his Tonight Show performance, Nelson also sat down with host Jimmy Fallon for an interview that touched on his recent appearance on the cover of Rolling Stone‘s “Weed Issue” and how marijuana saved his life. “I used to smoke two or three packs of cigarettes a day and drink whatever there was to drink, and I had pneumonia four or five times, my lung collapsed, I almost died,” Nelson said. “So I said, ‘Wait a minute, I ain’t getting that high off of Chesterfields.’ So I threw out the cigarettes, rolled up 20 joints, stuck it in there and haven’t smoked a cigarette since.”

Nelson also spoke about his own weed company, Willie’s Reserve, and his official role as CTO — Chief Testing Officer. “I haven’t run across any that I didn’t like!” Nelson joked.