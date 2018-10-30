Willie Nelson to Receive Special Grammy Honor

Willie Nelson will be honored early next year when the Recording Academy Producers & Engineers Wing pays tribute to the iconic entertainer and songwriter during their annual Grammy Week celebration leading up the 61st annual Grammy Awards.

Set for Wednesday, February 6th, at the Village Studios in West Los Angeles, the event will celebrate the artistic achievements and creative genius of the Texas-born musician, who will turn 86 years old next April. Since 2009, the Producers & Engineers Wing has honored such luminaries as T Bone Burnett, Jack White, Rick Rubin, Neil Young, Nile Rodgers and others at this special ceremony. In 2018, the honorees were Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz.

“Willie Nelson has inspired generations of musicians and fans, and continues to set precedents of excellence within the music community,” Neil Portnow, President/CEO of the Recording Academy, said in a statement. “We are privileged to pay tribute this year to an industry pioneer who perfectly embodies the tireless efforts of the Producers & Engineers Wing as we continue to raise awareness of the ever-evolving climate of sound quality and the increasing interest in the preservation and integrity of recorded music.”

Nelson, whose recently released LP My Way pays tribute to another legendary vocalist, Frank Sinatra, has previously been the recipient of the Recording Academy’s President’s Merit Award (1986), the Grammy Legend Award (1990), and a Lifetime Achievement Award (2000). He is an overall eight-time Grammy winner.

The 61st Annual Grammy Awards will air live Sunday, February 10th, at 7:30 p.m. ET on CBS.