See Willie Nelson Sing Frank Sinatra’s ‘Summer Wind’ on ‘Colbert’

Willie Nelson was the musical performer and a guest on Wednesday night’s episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, where he sang “Summer Wind” from his new Frank Sinatra tribute album My Way.

Nelson, who called Sinatra his “favorite singer” during an on-the-bus interview with Colbert, adds a gentle, wistful touch to “Summer Wind,” the lightly jazzy arrangement complementing his soft vocal delivery. The song, penned by Heinz Meier and Johnny Mercer, appears on Nelson’s newly released My Way — his second full-length album of 2018 — alongside standards such as “Fly Me to the Moon” and “It Was a Very Good Year.”

Speaking with Colbert aboard his bus, Nelson also touched on his support for Texas Democratic senate candidate Beto O’Rourke, for whom he’ll play a show. Some fans were outraged, but Nelson was quick to point out that he’d played fundraising concerts for Dennis Kucinich and Ross Perot, among others. “So you always back the winners?” quipped Colbert.

The two also discussed Nelson’s other forms of activism, including his support of marijuana legalization. Colbert showed Nelson a series of celebrity photos, asking if he’d smoke with them. Most, like Snoop Dogg, Meryl Streep and the Pope, received an emphatic “yes.” His response was slightly different when it came to Donald Trump, however: “He needs one bad. That could be good for him,” he said.

One of Nelson’s other favorite causes takes place over the weekend. The 2018 Farm Aid concert is set for September 22nd at the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford, Connecticut, with performers including fellow Farm Aid board members Neil Young, John Mellencamp and Dave Matthews, plus Chris Stapleton, Sturgill Simpson, Kacey Musgraves and Margo Price.