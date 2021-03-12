Willie Nelson, Sons Lukas and Micah Perform Lonesome ‘A Cottage for Sale’

Willie Nelson’s latest album is a tribute to songs recorded by Frank Sinatra. That’s Life, released last month, includes well-known staples like the title track and “Luck Be a Lady,” along with hidden gems like “A Cottage for Sale.” Nelson and his sons Lukas and Micah, backed by Lukas’ band Promise of the Real, deliver a poignant performance of the song in a new video.

Written back in 1929 — Sinatra would record it 30 years later for his No One Cares album — “A Cottage for Sale” imagines a home devoid of love after the narrator’s spouse leaves him. “From every single window, I see your face/but when I reach the window, there’s empty space,” Nelson sings in his signature behind-the-beat phrasing, reading the lyrics from sheets of paper in his hand. His iconic Martin guitar Trigger rests on his leg.

It’s a short but powerful performance, clocking in at under three minutes. Nelson knows he’s nailed it though. “That was a good one,” he whispers at the end.

Earlier this month, Nelson announced a new book, Willie Nelson’s Letters to America. An inspiring collection of letters from the Red Headed Stranger to his readers about what it means to be a U.S. citizen, the book will be published by Harper Horizon on June 29th.