Willie Nelson, Sons Lukas and Micah Perform Lonesome ‘A Cottage for Sale’

Song appears on Nelson’s latest album, the Frank Sinatra tribute ‘That’s Life’

Joseph Hudak

Willie Nelson’s latest album is a tribute to songs recorded by Frank Sinatra. That’s Life, released last month, includes well-known staples like the title track and “Luck Be a Lady,” along with hidden gems like “A Cottage for Sale.” Nelson and his sons Lukas and Micah, backed by Lukas’ band Promise of the Real, deliver a poignant performance of the song in a new video.

Written back in 1929 — Sinatra would record it 30 years later for his No One Cares album — “A Cottage for Sale” imagines a home devoid of love after the narrator’s spouse leaves him. “From every single window, I see your face/but when I reach the window, there’s empty space,” Nelson sings in his signature behind-the-beat phrasing, reading the lyrics from sheets of paper in his hand. His iconic Martin guitar Trigger rests on his leg.

It’s a short but powerful performance, clocking in at under three minutes. Nelson knows he’s nailed it though. “That was a good one,” he whispers at the end.

Earlier this month, Nelson announced a new book, Willie Nelson’s Letters to America. An inspiring collection of letters from the Red Headed Stranger to his readers about what it means to be a U.S. citizen, the book will be published by Harper Horizon on June 29th.

In This Article: Frank Sinatra, Lukas Nelson, Willie Nelson

