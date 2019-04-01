Willie Nelson Recruits Luke Combs, Nathaniel Rateliff for 4th of July Picnic

Willie Nelson’s annual 4th of July Picnic is headed back to Austin, Texas, for its 46th installment this summer, with the soon-to-be 86-year-old joined by a lineup of artists that includes Luke Combs, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats and Alison Krauss.

With roots dating back to Nelson’s first Independence Day bash in nearby Dripping Springs in 1973, the Picnic celebrates its fifth year in its current home at the Circuit of the Americas racetrack outside Austin. Both Combs and Rateliff — who, as a solo act, was a headliner at Nelson’s recent Luck Reunion festival during South by Southwest — will make their debut at the event, while Krauss returns for the first time since 2016.

Colter Wall is also making his debut appearance, but as usual there are a number of returning faces from the ranks of the Red Headed Stranger’s friends and family. Jamey Johnson, Steve Earle & the Dukes and Hayes Carll are all back on the bill after prior appearances in recent years, while virtual Picnic fixtures Ray Wylie Hubbard, Billy Joe Shaver and Johnny Bush are joined this year by fellow Seventies cohort Gene Watson. Rounding out the lineup are Folk Uke, Raelyn Nelson Band and the Casey Kristofferson Band.

Tickets for the July 4th festival go on sale Friday, April 5th, at 10:00 a.m. CT.

The full lineup for Willie Nelson’s 2019 4th of July Picnic:

Willie Nelson & Family

Luke Combs

Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats

Alison Kraus

Jamey Johnson

Steve Earle & the Dukes

Hayes Carll

Colter Wall

Ray Wylie Hubbard

Gene Watson

Billy Joe Shaver

Johnny Bush

Folk Uke

Raelyn Nelson Band

The Casey Kristofferson Band