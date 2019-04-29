The First Time: Willie Nelson

Willie Nelson recalls a string of first-time experiences in the latest video installment of Rolling Stone‘s The First Time series.

The Country Music Hall of Fame member, who appears on the cover of Rolling Stone‘s new issue, opens up about writing songs, braiding hair and, of course, his affinity for marijuana.

“I’ve been smoking something ever since I can remember,” he says. “I grew up smoking cedar bark, grapevines, Bull Durham cigarettes…that’s where I learned to roll pretty good.”

Nelson just turned 86 this week and attests to the medicinal power of pot in the cover story interview. “I’m kind of the canary in the mine, if people are wondering what happens if you smoke that shit a long time,” he says. “You know, if I start jerking or shaking or something, don’t give me no more weed. But as long as I’m all right.”

In the First Time video, he boasts about being the “official tester” of his Willie’s Reserve line of weed. “I probably tasted it before anybody else did,” he says, teeing up a one-liner. “I think it’s like sex — it’s all good.”

Nelson will release his new album, Ride Me Back Home, on June 21st.