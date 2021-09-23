Willie Nelson Covers George Harrison, Kris Kristofferson on New ‘Family’ Album

Willie Nelson gathers his real-life family and the Family Band for a new album of cover songs and Nelson classics. Titled The Willie Nelson Family, the LP features the country music stalwart’s interpretations of George Harrison’s “All Things Must Pass” and Kris Kristofferson’s “Why Me,” along with updated takes on “Family Bible” and “Heaven and Hell.”

Due November 19th, the album includes some of Nelson’s final recordings with drummer Paul English, who died in 2020, including “Heaven and Hell,” “Kneel at the Feet of Jesus,” “Laying My Burdens Down,” and “Family Bible,” which is streaming now.

Along with English, harmonica player Mickey Raphael and bassist Kevin Smith, The Willie Nelson Family features Nelson’s sister Bobbie Nelson, daughters Paula Nelson and Amy Nelson, and sons Micah and Lukas Nelson. (Lukas sings lead on “All Things Must Pass” and “Keep It on the Sunnyside.”)

Nelson and his band are set to headline his annual Farm Aid benefit concert on Saturday in Connecticut.

The Willie Nelson Family track list:

1. “Heaven and Hell” (Willie Nelson)

2. “Kneel at the Feet of Jesus” (Willie Nelson)

3. “Laying My Burdens Down” (Willie Nelson)

4. “Family Bible” (Claude Gray, Paul Buskirk & Walt Breeland)

5. “In the Garden” (traditional)

6. “All Things Must Pass” (George Harrison)

7. “I Saw the Light” (Hank Williams, Sr.)

8. “In God’s Eyes” (Willie Nelson)

9. “Keep It on the Sunnyside” (A.P. Carter)

10. “I Thought About You, Lord” (Willie Nelson)

11. “Too Sick to Pray” (Willie Nelson)

12. “Why Me” (Kris Kristofferson)