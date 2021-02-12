Watch Willie Nelson and Diana Krall Duet on Sinatra Classic in Joyful Animated video

Willie Nelson explores the deep corners of the Frank Sinatra catalog on his new album That’s Life, out February 26th. In addition to tackling classics like “You Make Me Feel So Young” and “I’ve Got You Under My Skin,” Nelson interprets lesser-known Sinatra recordings like 1959’s “Just in Time” and “A Cottage for Sale.” “I’m just glad to be able to do another tribute to him,” said Nelson, who released his first Sinatra tribute, My Way, in 2018. “I’m anxious to get it out there.”

On Friday, Nelson released another track, “I Won’t Dance,” a standard composed by Jerome Kern and recorded by Sinatra in 1957 for A Swingin’ Affair!, his 12th studio album (He cut it in 1962 for Sinatra–Basie: An Historic Musical First too.) Nelson recorded the track — which has also been covered by everyone from Fred Astaire to Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett — with Diana Krall. The two star in a joyful animated video by Manuel Casares and Antonio Corral (a.k.a. Crocantes), an animation team who say their video was “inspired by classic cartoons, fashion illustrations and Hollywood glamor, screwball and slapstick comedies.”

Nelson has called Sinatra his favorite all-time singer. “He had a great choice of songs,” Nelson said recently. “He picked all the best songs in the world to record — and of course he had access to them. But I loved his phrasing. He and I recorded a couple of songs together many, many years ago. We did ‘My Way’ together, and we did ‘A Foggy Day (in London Town).’ We did a commercial together one time, I forget what it was for. Some satellite or something. I got to hang out with him a little bit but not as much as I wanted to.”

For more on the connections between Nelson and Sinatra, read Mikal Gilmore’s excellent liner notes for the album here.