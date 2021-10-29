Willie Nelson and Family Cover George Harrison’s ‘All Things Must Pass’

Willie Nelson and his family have released a gentle cover of George Harrison’s “All Things Must Pass” featuring lead vocals by Willie’s son Lukas Nelson. The track appears on the country great’s new album The Willie Nelson Family, due out Friday, Nov. 19.

With a loose arrangement that gives it an intimate, back-porch feel, the small group of musicians strums its way through Harrison’s 1970 song of acknowledging impermanence. Lukas provides the sweet and delicate vocal melody, while the other players chime in behind him on the hymn-like choruses. Willie can be heard playing his guitar and singing — additional musicians include Willie’s son Micah on bass and drums, sister Bobbie on piano, and Mickey Raphael on harmonica.

“Working with family, creating music, is pure bliss,” said Lukas Nelson in a statement. “What a gift that we were all able to come together and celebrate the power of music during these troubled times.”

The Willie Nelson Family also includes the singer’s originals like “Laying My Burdens Down” and “In God’s Eyes” as well as versions of Hank Williams’ “I Saw the Light” and Kris Kristofferson’s “Why Me.”

Nelson has a handful of tour dates through the remainder of 2021, including back-to-back nights at the Country Music Hall of Fame’s CMA Theater in Nashville on Nov. 12 and 13.