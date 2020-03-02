 Willie Nelson Sets Country Music Hall of Fame Concerts - Rolling Stone
Willie Nelson Announces a Pair of Country Music Hall of Fame Concerts

Country legend set to play two nights at the Hall of Fame’s CMA Theater in May

Willie Nelson

Willie Nelson will play a pair of concerts at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville in May.

Suzanne Cordeiro/Shutterstock

Willie Nelson, who turns 87 on April 29th, will make a rare Nashville concert appearance in early May with a pair of performances at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum’s CMA Theater. Set for May 1st and 2nd, tickets for the two shows will go on sale Friday, March 6th, with prices ranging from $75 to $500.

A member of the Country Music Hall of Fame since 1993, Nelson’s pivotal roles in the creation and proliferation of “outlaw” music and the Texas music scene are prominent features in the museum’s current exhibit, “Outlaws & Armadillos: Country’s Roaring ʼ70s,” which opened in 2018 and is in its final year, with the exhibit set to close on February 14th, 2021.

Nelson’s 2019 LP Ride Me Back Home earned the Texas-born icon a tenth Grammy award earlier this year, as the title cut received a Best Country Solo Performance trophy. Next up for the eclectic and prolific Nelson is the April release of the new LP First Rose of Spring.

Tickets for Willie Nelson & Family at the CMA Theater in downtown Nashville will go on sale Friday, March 6th, at 10 a.m. CT.

