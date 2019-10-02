Chris Stapleton Sets ‘Concert for Kentucky’ With Willie Nelson

Chris Stapleton is raising funds for his home state of Kentucky with a special one-off concert next April.

Titled “A Concert for Kentucky,” the event will feature Stapleton along with guests Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow, and U.K. singer-songwriter Yola. The event is slated to take place at the University of Kentucky’s Kroger Field in Lexington on April 25th of 2020, with all net proceeds benefitting Chris and his wife Morgane Stapleton’s Outlaw State of Kind Hometown Fund. The charity aims to support local and national organizations “directly impacting Kentucky,” with an emphasis on music and arts education.

Stapleton has been a devoted champion of his home state. Earlier this summer, he and Morgane made a $10,000 donation to Habitat for Humanity’s Lexington chapter, and in 2016, he returned to his former high school in Paintville, Kentucky, to donate nearly $60,000 in musical instruments.

Tickets for “A Concert for Kentucky” go on sale October 11th. Stapleton is currently on the road with his All-American Road Show Tour, with dates in Missouri, Oklahoma, and Memphis set for this weekend. In August, he made a surprise appearance onstage in Nashville with John Mayer to debut a new song he and the pop-rock guitarist wrote the day prior, “I Just Remembered That I Didn’t Care.”