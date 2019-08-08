Willie Nelson Cancels Tour Due to ‘Breathing Problem’

Willie Nelson has canceled the remainder of his current tour, citing health problems. The 86-year-old revealed the news following his show in Toledo, Ohio, at the Huntington Center.

“I’m sorry to cancel my tour, but I have a breathing problem that I need to have my doctor check out,” Nelson wrote on social media, confirming, “I’ll be back.”

Nelson’s tour was set to run for 30 more shows, including a stop on Friday at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The trek, which features Alison Krauss opening many of the dates, was scheduled to wrap November 29th at the WinStar World Casino and Resort in Thackerville, Oklahoma. Nelson, a founder of the Farm Aid benefit concerts, was slated to perform at this year’s festival, September 21st, alongside Neil Young, John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews, and Bonnie Raitt. This would be the first Farm Aid Nelson did not appear at since its launch in 1985.

The singer has dealt with several health issues over the past few years. Last summer he canceled his appearance at the Outlaw Music Festival due to illness, and was forced to cancel several tour dates earlier in 2018. In August 2017, Nelson stopped a concert in Salt Lake City early after dealing with respiratory issues. “I am sorry to have to cut the SLC show short tonight,” he wrote on Twitter. “The altitude got to me. I am feeling better now & headed for lower ground.” He also canceled several shows in early 2017.

Nelson’s most recent album, Ride Me Back Home, dropped in June.