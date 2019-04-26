Willie Nelson’s 86th Birthday to Be Celebrated With SiriusXM Concert Special

Willie Nelson turns 86 on Monday and his curated SiriusXM channel Willie’s Roadhouse is celebrating with four days of special programming this weekend.

Dubbed “Willie Nelson’s 4-Day Birthday Weekend,” the one-hour block kicks off April 27th at 7:00 p.m./ET and airs at various times through Tuesday night. The special consists of a conversation between Nelson and his daughter Paula, recorded at his kitchen counter during March’s Luck Reunion, the annual music fest held at Nelson’s ranch outside Austin, Texas. Nelson’s full 45-minute Luck Reunion performance follows the interview, with special guest Nathaniel Rateliff joining the country icon and his sons Lukas and Micah on the show-closing gospel medley of “I’ll Fly Away” and “Will the Circle Be Unbroken.”

Nelson’s new song “Ride Me Back Home” is also in rotation on Willie’s Roadhouse this weekend. It’s the title track of the Red Headed Stranger’s upcoming album and was written about the plight of old horses by songwriter Sonny Throckmorton. “I’ve bought a lot of horses that were gonna be slaughtered,” Nelson told Rolling Stone. “I heard [the song] and I said it fits exactly the same thing I’m doing. It just seemed natural.” (The new album also includes a rendition of Mac Davis’s humorous “It’s Hard to Be Humble,” which Nelson performs live in the Luck Reunion concert.)

“Willie Nelson’s 4-Day Birthday Weekend” airs Saturday at 7:00 p.m.; Sunday at 11:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m.; Monday at noon and 6:00 p.m.; and Tuesday at midnight and 8:00 p.m.

Ride Me Back Home, the Country Music Hall of Fame member’s latest album with producer Buddy Cannon, will be released June 21st.