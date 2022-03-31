 Willie Nelson's Birthday Show: Margo Price, Nathaniel Rateliff to Sing - Rolling Stone
Margo Price, Nathaniel Rateliff to Sing for Willie Nelson at ‘To Willie’ Birthday Concert

Nelson, who turns 89 in April, will also perform at the May 1st party

Joseph Hudak

Senior Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Willie NelsonWillie Nelson

Willie Nelson will perform at a special birthday tribute in his honor on May 1st.

Gary Miller/GettyImages

A belated birthday party is better than no party at all. A few days after Willie Nelson turns 89, a group of friends and disciples will join the Red Headed Stranger at his Luck Ranch outside of Austin for a May 1st tribute concert.

“To Willie: A Birthday Celebration,” produced by Luck Presents and the Next Waltz, is a night of Nelson’s songs performed by a string of guest artists. Margo Price, Nathaniel Rateliff, Ray Wylie Hubbard, Vincent Neil Emerson, and Robert Earl Keen (who announced his impending retirement back in January) will each perform sets of Nelson staples, before the guest of honor himself takes the stage. Bruce Robison, who oversees the eclectic indie label the Next Waltz, serves as host of the tribute.

Last month, Nelson appeared at the Luck Reunion for his first public concert since the death of his sister Bobbie Nelson. It was an emotional set, with Nelson continuing the legacy of his Family Band flanked by sons Lukas Nelson and Micah Nelson.

Along with turning 89 on April 29th, Nelson will also release his latest album: A Beautiful Time is a collection of new material with Nelson’s collaborator Buddy Cannon, interpretations of songs written by Chris Stapleton and Shawn Camp, and covers of the Beatles and Leonard Cohen.

Tickets for the “To Willie” birthday concert are on sale now.

In This Article: Margo Price, Nathaniel Rateliff, Robert Earl Keen, Willie Nelson

